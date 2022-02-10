John Mayer Issues Public Apology to Andy Cohen

At least he’s being open and honest.

During a February 7 appearance on E’s Daily Pop, singer John Mayer issued a public apology to Bravo host Andy Cohen for something that happened during Cohen’s “Real Housewives” baby shower in 2019. The two were interviewed together on the red carpet by the outlet during Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I would like to issue a public apology for having crashed the one and only photo of all the Housewives together,” Mayer said.

“He’s so upset he did that,” Cohen chimed in.

Mayer continued, “Here’s the story, they all assembled for your baby shower. Andy says, ‘Come in and get the pic with us!’ which I do. But then they disassemble and never got a photo without me in it and just the Housewives.”

During Cohen’s ceremony, Mayer made a speech about “The Real Housewives,” where he referred to Cohen as an “icon” and a “rule-breaker,” according to Page Six. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais were also in attendance.

Cohen Credits Much of His Success to the ‘Real Housewives’

During an interview with Variety ahead of his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Cohen revealed that he credits much of his success in showbusiness to the “Real Housewives.”

“’The Housewives,’ which will be the thing that I wouldn’t be here without and I wouldn’t be getting this star without, it really is a bull’s eye of everything I love: it’s soap operas, it’s dramatic women and it’s reality,” Cohen told the outlet. “You just can’t write it. You can never write it, and that’s why I’m still the No. 1 fan, and I’m still totally engaged. I want to see what happens next and it’s why everyone else does. And it’s all in the casting and it’s all in the women. It’s great storytelling, it’s great editing, but overall these women are the stars and we are just all on the ride with them.”

Cohen continued, “I was really excited to be given the opportunity. One of the smartest things that I’ve done in my career was that I didn’t go all in on it too quickly. I did not think that I was valuable to Bravo as a host until I was valuable to Bravo as a host, and that took a while.”

Cohen Is Just as Big of a ‘Real Housewives’ Fan as the Viewers Are

Even though Cohen is the executive producer of the various “Real Housewives” franchises, he is also a big fan of the shows. After all, he hosts the franchises’ reunions every season, so he has to be kept abreast of the drama somehow!

“If I wasn’t a fan, I don’t think I would still be on this train so many years into it,” Cohen explained to Interview Magazine in March 2021. “I don’t like, I love watching the Housewives. I think it’s a great show. I think they’re all great. If I didn’t, I think I would be running some kind of scam. I’d be trusting an outfit I didn’t believe in. I believe in it and I love it.”

