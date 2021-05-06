Vicki Gunvalson Breaks Her Silence After Being Excluded From ‘Housewives All-Stars’

The only thing better than one “Real Housewives” franchise is four “Real Housewives” franchises in one. The “Real Housewives All-Stars” just wrapped filming, and the cast included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga (RHONJ), Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer (RHONY), Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore (RHOA), and Kyle Richards (RHOBH). The muched-talked-about spinoff will film for one week and will air four to six episodes on Peacock.

The ladies recently returned from their vacation in Turks and Caicos, and they haven’t been shy in posting glamorous bikini pics. But in true Bravo fashion, there was a rumored cast shakeup. Rumors circulated during filming that an eighth cast member would arrive halfway through filming as part of a “twist,” an insider told The Sun.

Fans immediately started speculating who the mysterious cast member could be. Some names that circulated included Lisa Rinna (RHOBH), Tamra Judge (formerly RHOC), Vicki Gunvalson (formerly RHOC), Sonja Morgan (RHONY), Jill Zarin (formerly RHONY), Dorinda Medley (RHONY), and more. The source originally told The Sun that Zarin was a “top pick” for the mystery Housewife.

Gunvalson is now setting the record straight on her relationship with the “All-Stars” series. “It was true [that I was going to join the cast], I had a contract, and once production resumed [after COVID], they forgot about me,” Gunvalson recently shared on the S’More IGTV series “S’More Live Happy Hour.” She added that she and bff Judge are even working on their own show.

Judge Also Spoke out About ‘All-Stars’ Casting

Before Gunvalson dished her opinions on the “All-Stars” cast, her former Housewife co-star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts. “Neither one of us (she and Gunvalson) [is going],” Judge shared on the S’More IGTV show “S’More Live Happy Hour” on April 26. “I don’t even know if it’s true. I do know that I’m getting text messages, like, ‘Are you going to Turks and Caicos?’”

She added, “[I] said, ‘What’s going on? I’m getting these weird messages from people.’ He’s like, ‘We all are.’ Something happened, and everyone in the cast is getting these messages. But no, I’m not [joining].”

Three RHONY Stars Opened Up About Not Getting Cast

Gunvalson and Judge weren’t the only Housewives to set the record straight. RHONY’s Zarin, Medley, and Morgan also revealed what happened with their invite. Zarin addressed the rumors on her Instagram Story sharing that the rumors were just that: rumors. “They didn’t invite me,” Zarin joked. “Maybe next time!”

Medley also went on her Instagram Story sharing a similar sentiment. “Hey, I know there’s a lot of people on the internet thinking it’s me the eighth Housewife going on the Turks and Caicos trip, but it’s not me,” Medley posted on her Instagram Story with a smile. “I’m on pause, ask Andy [Cohen], right here on pause, so no it’s not me.”

On April 25, Morgan responded to a tweet from a Bravo fan that lamented how much they would miss seeing Morgan on the show. “Honestly I’m having a hard time imagining #RHAllStars without @Sonjatmorgan’s light, care free, fun energy,” the fan wrote. “I also feel like she’s actual friends with a lot of the women from other franchises so she would’ve been the glue and peacemaker they might need. #RHONY.” Morgan retweeted it and added the caption, “Love you. Next one baby. #rhony #bravotv.”

READ NEXT: Are Brandi Redmond & Tiffany Moon Quitting the Real Housewives?