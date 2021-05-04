Are Brandi Redmond & Tiffany Moon Quitting the Real Housewives?

“Real Housewives” ladies come and go, and some stay longer than others. “The Real Housewives of Dallas” shook up their cast this year with the addition of Dr. Tiffany Moon. Moon is a 36-year-old anesthesiologist and mother of two, and she hasn’t been shy to speak her mind. On the other hand, Brandi Redmond has been a RHOD staple since its very first season in 2016.

But the RHOD cast may be experiencing a major shakeup. The current cast includes Redmond and Moon, along with Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham, Kameron Westcott, and D’Andra Simmons.

Both Redmond and moon have hinted that they will not be returning to the franchise. Neither of the ladies have given a public definitive statement, but there are quite a few reasons why fans are ruling them out for another season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Redmond Posted a Vague Instagram Post About ‘Endings’

The newly mom of four posted a photo of herself in late February and many fans thought it meant she was departing from the Bravo franchise.

“Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me,” she wrote in the caption. “I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more.”

She continued writing, “Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

Hollman commented, “I love you so much and you deserve to be happy.” Brittingham also chimed in writing, “Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend.” Simmons added, “Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!”

On the season finale, Redmond showed her thanks to her bff Hollman with a special piece of friendship jewelry. Many fans took that as Redmond thanking Hollman for going on the RHOD journey together. Redmond has yet to address her RHOD fate.

Moon Said She Would Return, but ‘Something’s Gonna Have to Give’

Moon instantly became a fan favorite this year with her honesty, charisma, and style. When asked if Moon would return for a second season of the Bravo franchise, Moon seemed hesitant to commit.

“I don’t know,” Moon shared with StyleCaster on January 26. “I might be a little bit of a one-hit wonder. It was a lot in terms of the time away from my family because normally I work and when I’m not working, I’m with my family. But this time, I was at work, and when I wasn’t working, I was working, so I didn’t see my family for much over the summer. Ask me again in 12 or 13 weeks when it all finishes. I’m not sure I’m the sort of Housewife that people want to continue seeing. I have no idea.”

Since then, Moon has doubled down on her decision. “Something would have to change,” Moon told People in April. “I cannot do the show if everything is exactly the same as it was this year. I am still working four days a week. My children are now a little bit more demanding than they were when they were younger. Something’s gonna have to give. Like, I only have 24 hours in a day.”

The mom of two twin girls added, “I’ve not even been invited back … I don’t know what’s happening either. So I’m just gonna take it one day at a time. Like the advice I give to my medical students and residents, you know, when they’re having a bad day, I’m like, ‘you know, one day at a time, one day at a time.’ So sometimes I have to give that advice to myself too.”

