Vicki Gunvalson Addresses the New Tres Amigas Pictures

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson left the series following season 14, which aired in 2019. In September 2022, the 60-year-old was photographed spending time with her former RHOC co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador at a restaurant. As fans are aware, Judge, Beador, and Gunvalson were known as the Tres Amigas during their time on the show together.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in October 2022, Gunvalson commented on the photos. She made a zipper motion across her lips when asked how she felt regarding fans speculating about the pictures of the RHOC alum with Judge and Beador, who are currently filming RHOC season 17.

“I’ll have to kill you if I tell you. I don’t know, I don’t know, the three of us got together for lunch. So it was good,” said the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star.

She, however, suggested that she will not be appearing in RHOC season 17.

“Bravo had a different plan and I wasn’t included in it,” said the 60-year-old.

Gunvalson also shared that she would be interested in returning to RHOC in a “friend of” role, despite previously asserting she would only want to come back if she was a full-time cast member.

“I probably would, now that the dust has settled and I miss filming, I don’t miss the drama though, I’m so over all that. I will exit out of it. I will walk out,” stated the Coto Insurance founder.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Tamra Judge’s RHOC Return in September 2022

During a September 2022 episode of Kelly Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Gunvalson shared her thoughts about Judge returning to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year hiatus. She suggested that she was under the impression that she would also be asked back for RHOC.

“When Tamra called to tell me I kind of knew, [Dodd] and I had already talked about it and there was like a buzz out there but there was also a buzz about me, ‘oh the Tres Amigas, have to be back and so on,’” explained Gunvalson.

She then revealed that she was upset when Judge shared she would be returning as a main cast member.

“She called me to say ‘you know I just want to let you know first, I’m coming back on RHOC.’ And I was like ‘well my phone didn’t ring yet, so I guess I’m not coming back. Are you coming back as a friend or full time,’ she goes ‘full time’ and then tears started, crying right away, she said ‘I’ll get you on in a little bit’ and I said ‘no, it’s all good, unless they want me always for all the time,’” recalled the former RHOC star.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared Why She Believed She Was Not Asked to Return to RHOC

During the “Rick and Kelly Show” interview, Gunvalson shared why she believed her RHOC contract was not renewed.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons, I am very conservative like you. And I don’t think that bodes well with the very liberal network, I also think that I got very expensive and I think that I got older. And I’m 60 now, I can’t help it. I can’t change my date of birth,” stated the mother of two.

Gunvalson shared similar comments in a July 2022 interview with Extra TV.

“I just think they want the young ones. I’m 60. I can’t help my date of birth. So it hurts my feelings,” shared the reality television personality.

