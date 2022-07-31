‘Real Housewives’ Star Suffers Heartbreaking Loss: ‘I Am Really Struggling’

A “Real Housewives” star is mourning a heartbreaking, unexpected loss.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose was cast on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3. She left her family to travel to Thailand for filming, but tragedy struck while she was away.

On July 28, 2022, Rose took to Instagram to share that her new puppy Coco Bean had died. The 9-month-old pup suffered a complication after being spayed and died while Rose was in Thailand.

“While I was away in Thailand my sweet Coco Bean passed away. She was so special to me, I miss her tender spirit so much,” Rose wrote in her Instagram caption, sharing some photos of Coco Bean. She pinned the post to the top of her Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rose Called Coco Bean Her ‘Dream Dog’

Rose shared some sweet memories of Coco Bean in her Instagram post and wrote a sweet tribute to her pup.

“I would have never expected this to happen. In fact, right before I left, I told Justin ‘I can’t believe I actually found my dream dog’ and now she is gone,” Rose wrote in her emotional post.

“She was more than just a cute dog to me, she helped me get through a lot of trauma and pain. I am so grateful for her entering my life but I am really struggling with her not being here. I miss you Coco Bean, I love you,” she added.

Rose received a lot of condolences and messages of support in the comments section of the post.

“Rest In Peace sweet Coco Bean. Sending you love Whitney,” wrote “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney.

“Aww. I’m so sorry for your loss,” added “Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons.

“So sorry Whitney. Sending you a lot of love,” Broadway star Michael James Scott said.

“I know how much Coco meant to you & the entire family. Sending you all my love,” another comment read.

“I’m so sorry to hear such devastating news @whitneywildrose sending love and prayers to you and the fam,” someone else commented.

Coco Bean Joined the Rose Family in January 2022

Rose brought Coco Bean home in January 2022 and introduced her to the world in a sweet Instagram video.

“Meet Coco, our newest trouble maker,” Rose captioned a video of the new pup investigating the outdoors while out on a deck.

Coco has made a handful of appearances on Rose’s Instagram feed since she became part of the family. Rose really seemed to take to the pup and was always holding her or playing with her in her Instagram posts.

On March 2, 2022, Rose uploaded a video of Coco Bean giving her kisses as the two cuddled together on a porch. “Coco is the sweetest baby angel,” she captioned the post.

On June 17, 2022, Rose shared a photo of her and Coco sitting outside enjoying the nice weather. “Summer is my favorite time of year and I am looking forward to a fun and relaxing one,” read her caption.

