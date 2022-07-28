‘Real Housewives’ Star Ripped by Ex-Husband After Sharing Son’s Struggles Online

The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives” star is speaking out after she shared a bit about their son’s potty struggles on the internet.

Meghan King, formerly of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” took to Instagram to ask her nearly 1 million followers for advice when it comes to potty training a child with special needs. King and her ex, Jim Edmonds, are parents to a 4-year-old named Hart (as well as daughter Aspen and son Hayes) who was diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia in 2019. King shared this news on her website.

“Hart has irreversible brain damage, it’s called PVL,” she wrote. King said that doctors told her that her son was “at risk for diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy” and that he’d be “monitored.” In October 2020, Hart was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

“I was expecting this diagnosis. Even though he’s the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved. Think about it this way: it was as mundane as going through life every day without putting the lid on the toothpaste and then finally, I got to put the lid on. That’s how simple and right it felt. (I even had a dream the night before about being at the doctor and receiving the diagnosis and being unfazed.) This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew,” King wrote in a blog post on her website on October 6, 2020.

On July 19, 2022, King shared that she was struggling with getting Hart to use the potty — and her ex-husband, Hart’s father, responded.

King Shared a Candid Video About the Challenges She’s Facing With Hart

King posted a video on her Instagram account explaining to her followers that Hart wasn’t using the potty and that she’s having a hard time encouraging him to not be “afraid of the toilet.” While King says that she’s tried everything from food to toys, Hart just doesn’t seem interested in going potty other than in his diaper.

“Hart is not motivated by anything material,” King said in the video.

She went on to say that she told Hart that they could get a cat if he went potty in the toilet and that got him to go just a tiny bit — so she’s hopeful it will work.

The comments section of her post filled with all kinds of advice and tips from people who wanted to help Hart, some who have personal experience and others who simply had other suggestions that worked for them.

There was one person, however, who had a major problem with King’s post.

Edmonds Rep Spoke With TMZ

Shortly after King shared her video on Instagram, Edmonds’ rep spoke with TMZ to relay the message that Edmonds wasn’t thrilled with his ex-wife’s decision to over-share. The rep explained that Edmonds would like King to be more mindful of the privacy of their shared children.

In addition, Edmonds’ rep said that his client denies that Hart was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and has PVL.

“If Meghan wants to improve her ability to co-parent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him,” Edmonds’ rep told the outlet.

King hasn’t responded to her ex’s claims, nor has she removed the potty training help video from her Instagram account.

