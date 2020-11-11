Red Robin & Red Lobster’s Veterans Day 2020 Discounts & Free Meals

Veterans and active military members can enjoy special discounts and freebies today at multiple retail establishments. Many businesses celebrate Veterans Day by offering deals to those who have served. Restaurants Red Lobster and Red Robin are among the national chains participating, although Red Robin made a couple of key changes this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Red Lobster Is Offering Veterans a Free Appetizer or Dessert

Red Lobster is offering active duty service members and veterans a free appetizer or dessert on November 11. Customers need to show valid military identification or other proof of service to be eligible for the free food, which is available for dine-in customers only.

The appetizers offered on Veterans Day include:

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon

Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

As for desserts, customers can choose between the following items

Chocolate Wave

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Warm Apple Crostada

Key Lime Pie

Red Lobster noted in a news release that the appetizer and dessert items may differ based on location and availability.

Red Lobster has more than 700 locations across the United States. Click here to find a restaurant near you.

Free Tavern Burgers Are Available Only to Veterans Who Were Already Part of Red Robin’s Rewards Program

Red Robin has spaced out its Veterans Day discount this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, the chain offers military members free burgers on the federal holiday.

This year, the special is stretched out over the rest of the month. Veterans can receive a free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between November 12 and 30. The deal is valid for both dine-in customers and on to-go orders.

Red Robin explained on its website that the goal was to avoid large crowds on Veterans Day. President and chief executive officer Paul J.B. Murphy III explained in a news release, “Each year, Red Robin is proud to reward the courageous men and women who have served our country, and we look forward to having another opportunity to say thank you for their dedication and sacrifice. Due to the pandemic, Red Robin is expanding the offer period and allowing to-go orders to keep its team members and all participating veterans safe.”

But there is a catch: The free burger is available only to veterans and active military members who were already part of the Red Robin Royalty Program. Customers needed to have joined the program by November 5 to qualify for a free burger and fries. On the site, Red Robin encouraged customers to join the free program and noted that veterans will qualify for future exclusive deals.

Red Robin has more than 560 restaurants located in the United States and Canada. Click here to find one located near you.

