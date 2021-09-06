What Restaurants Are Open on Labor Day 2021: Specials & Freebies

Hungry Americans looking to grab a bite to eat this Labor Day are in luck! The holiday celebrating the American workforce does not carry many closings, but some restaurants do have specials to mark the occasion.
Labor Day falls on the first Monday of every September, meaning this year it is on September 6. For many, it serves as the unofficial end of summer before a new school year begins.
Here is what you need to know:
Labor Day Specials
Labor Day may be better known for good deals on furniture or cars, but restaurant-goers may also find a discount.
According to KRON4, the following restaurants have specials for the holiday:
- 7-Eleven: A $1 Slurpee
- Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s: Email list subscribers, who signed up by September 4, will enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on Labor Day. The qualifying burgers are the Sourdough Star at Carl’s Jr. and the 1/3 -pound Angus Burger at Hardee’s.
- Checkers and Rally’s: Free fries with a coupon from the website
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: 40% off a Baker’s dozen of bagels
- Golden Corral: Opening early for a breakfast buffet
- Hungry Howie’s: Use the code “LABOR” to get a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with a qualifying purchase of a large one-topping pizza
- Red Robin: A free gallon of lemonade with a $50 catering purchase
- Smoothie King: Receive a coupon for a free smoothie after joining the online rewards club and completing a pumpkin-themed quiz
- Wendy’s: $1 fries when ordered through the Wendy’s app
Though, the outlet did note a decline in specials this year, likely a result of hiring shortages.
According to Mashed, the following restaurants also have deals for Labor Day:
- McDonald’s: Free medium fries and a drink with the purchase of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Pollo Campero: Order one chicken bowl online and get a second for $1
- Quiznos: Purchase one sandwich full price, get 40% off of an eight- or 12-inch sub
- Subway: Get 15% off of any foot-long sub online or in the app with the code “15OFF”
- Red Lobster: Free Delivery
- The Capital Grille: $28 per person for dinner with a wine pairing
Restaurants Open on Labor Day
According to USA Today, the following restaurants are open on the holiday, also noting delivery services Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates are also running.
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Baskin-Robbins
- Benihana
- Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Blaze Pizza
- Bob Evans
- Bojangles
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Capital Grille
- Captain D’s
- Carl’s Jr.
- Carrabba’s
- Checkers
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chili’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chuck E. Cheese
- Church’s Chicken
- Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
- Cotton Patch Cafe
- Cracker Barrel
- D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
- Dairy Queen
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- El Pollo Loco
- Famous Dave’s
- Firehouse Subs
- First Watch
- Fleming’s
- Fogo de Chão
- Freebirds World Burrito
- Golden Chick
- Golden Corral
- Hardee’s
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Jamba
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Kung Fu Tea
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Caesars
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Long John Silver’s
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- McDonald’s
- Metro Diner
- Miller’s Ale House
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Noodles & Company
- O’Charley’s
- Olive Garden
- On the Border
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa Gino’s
- Papa John’s Pizza
- PDQ
- P.F. Chang’s
- Pizza Hut
- Pollo Campero
- Pollo Tropical
- Portillo’s
- Popeyes
- Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Quiznos
- Rally’s
- Red Robin
- Rubio’s Coastal Grill
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris
- Shake Shack
- Shoney’s
- Sonic Drive-In
- Sonny’s BBQ
- Starbucks
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Taco John’s
- TGI Fridays
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Waffle House
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
- Wendy’s
- White Castle
- Yogurtland
Since some restaurants may have discrepancies, customers should verify their local times.
