What Restaurants Are Open on Labor Day 2021: Specials & Freebies

Hungry Americans looking to grab a bite to eat this Labor Day are in luck! The holiday celebrating the American workforce does not carry many closings, but some restaurants do have specials to mark the occasion.

Labor Day falls on the first Monday of every September, meaning this year it is on September 6. For many, it serves as the unofficial end of summer before a new school year begins.

Here is what you need to know:

Labor Day Specials

Labor Day may be better known for good deals on furniture or cars, but restaurant-goers may also find a discount.

According to KRON4, the following restaurants have specials for the holiday:

7-Eleven: A $1 Slurpee

A $1 Slurpee Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s: Email list subscribers, who signed up by September 4, will enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on Labor Day. The qualifying burgers are the Sourdough Star at Carl’s Jr. and the 1/3 -pound Angus Burger at Hardee’s.

Email list subscribers, who signed up by September 4, will enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on Labor Day. The qualifying burgers are the Sourdough Star at Carl’s Jr. and the 1/3 -pound Angus Burger at Hardee’s. Checkers and Rally’s: Free fries with a coupon from the website

Free fries with a coupon from the website Einstein Bros. Bagels: 40% off a Baker’s dozen of bagels

40% off a Baker’s dozen of bagels Golden Corral: Opening early for a breakfast buffet

Opening early for a breakfast buffet Hungry Howie’s: Use the code “LABOR” to get a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with a qualifying purchase of a large one-topping pizza

Use the code “LABOR” to get a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with a qualifying purchase of a large one-topping pizza Red Robin: A free gallon of lemonade with a $50 catering purchase

A free gallon of lemonade with a $50 catering purchase Smoothie King: Receive a coupon for a free smoothie after joining the online rewards club and completing a pumpkin-themed quiz

Receive a coupon for a free smoothie after joining the online rewards club and completing a pumpkin-themed quiz Wendy’s: $1 fries when ordered through the Wendy’s app

Though, the outlet did note a decline in specials this year, likely a result of hiring shortages.

According to Mashed, the following restaurants also have deals for Labor Day:

McDonald’s: Free medium fries and a drink with the purchase of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Free medium fries and a drink with the purchase of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Pollo Campero: Order one chicken bowl online and get a second for $1

Order one chicken bowl online and get a second for $1 Quiznos: Purchase one sandwich full price, get 40% off of an eight- or 12-inch sub

Purchase one sandwich full price, get 40% off of an eight- or 12-inch sub Subway: Get 15% off of any foot-long sub online or in the app with the code “15OFF”

Get 15% off of any foot-long sub online or in the app with the code “15OFF” Red Lobster: Free Delivery

Free Delivery The Capital Grille: $28 per person for dinner with a wine pairing

Restaurants Open on Labor Day

According to USA Today, the following restaurants are open on the holiday, also noting delivery services Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates are also running.

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Baskin-Robbins

Benihana

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Blaze Pizza

Bob Evans

Bojangles

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

California Pizza Kitchen

Capital Grille

Captain D’s

Carl’s Jr.

Carrabba’s

Checkers

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Church’s Chicken

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cracker Barrel

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Einstein Bros. Bagels

El Pollo Loco

Famous Dave’s

Firehouse Subs

First Watch

Fleming’s

Fogo de Chão

Freebirds World Burrito

Golden Chick

Golden Corral

Hardee’s

Hooters

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Jamba

Jimmy John’s

KFC

Kung Fu Tea

Krispy Kreme

Little Caesars

Logan’s Roadhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse

Long John Silver’s

Macaroni Grill

Maggiano’s Little Italy

McDonald’s

Metro Diner

Miller’s Ale House

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Noodles & Company

O’Charley’s

Olive Garden

On the Border

Outback Steakhouse

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Papa Gino’s

Papa John’s Pizza

PDQ

P.F. Chang’s

Pizza Hut

Pollo Campero

Pollo Tropical

Portillo’s

Popeyes

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Quiznos

Rally’s

Red Robin

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris

Shake Shack

Shoney’s

Sonic Drive-In

Sonny’s BBQ

Starbucks

Steak ‘n Shake

Subway

Taco Bell

Taco John’s

TGI Fridays

Torchy’s Tacos

Waffle House

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Wendy’s

White Castle

Yogurtland

Since some restaurants may have discrepancies, customers should verify their local times.

READ NEXT: Is BJ’s Wholesale Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?