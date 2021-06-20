Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on Amazon or iTunes?

The new season of “Rick and Morty” is almost here on Adult Swim. If you’re looking for a legal way to download the full new episodes, including season 5 episode 1 links, then your best options are to use either Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play. These don’t work like live streams, with episodes available right as they air on TV. Rather, the new episodes are added later, typically within 24 hours of when they air on Adult Swim. Here are all the details.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on Amazon

Season 5 of “Rick and Morty” is available for purchase on Amazon as new episodes are released. The direct link for season 5 episodes as they are posted to Amazon is here.

You can add the season to your watchlist or pre-order season 5’s HD version for $24.99. You’ll be notified as new episodes are posted, typically posted within 24 hours of when they air on Adult Swim. (However, sometimes new episodes may post later.) You can also buy each episode individually as it airs.

Amazon notes: “Save on each episode with a TV Season Pass. Get current episodes now and future ones when available.”

Amazon explains how a season 5 pass works this way: “Any episodes of the show that have already been broadcast are immediately available to watch from Your Video Library. As new episodes air, they will automatically be made available in Your Video Library, usually within 24 hours of broadcast.”

For many, this is the easiest way to get new episodes, as they’ll be automatically added to your video library as they become available.

According to Amazon, you can sometimes download Prime video titles for offline viewing. But to do this, you must have a Fire Tablet, the Prime Video app on iOS, Windows 10, or Android. “Rick and Morty” might not be available to download in this way, however, The purchase rights for this season are only listed as being “stream instantly.”

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on iTunes

Season 5 episode 1 of “Rick and Morty” will be available for purchase on iTunes after the episode airs on TV, often within 24 hours, but sometimes up to a few days after broadcast. Just go to the iTunes app and search for “Rick and Morty” season 5. You will see the following screen.

The direct link to watch “Rick and Morty” Season 5 on iTunes is here. At first, you may only see the “Season 5 Sneak Peek” listed. But season 5 episode 1 will be added in the near future.

Apple notes about downloading shows from iTunes: “You can buy an individual TV show and then watch it on your computer, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Many shows are available for download and purchase the day after they air; some shows may not be available for a few days.”

Apple explains that if you buy the season pass for a TV season, then new episodes will be downloaded to your iTunes library as they become available. You’ll be notified by email when a new episode is available, and you can download the episode by clicking the link in your email.

Note that the episode number on iTunes is a little different than you might traditionally expect, since Episode 101 for season 5 is the sneak peek. This means season 5 episode 1 will be likely listed as Episode 102.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on Google Play

You can also purchase new episodes, including season 5’s premiere, on Google Play. Just like iTunes, these won’t be available live as the episode is streaming. Rather, it will post later, often within 24 hours (but this timing isn’t guaranteed.) You’ll need to change the dropdown menu on the link above to season 5 in order to see the new episode.

