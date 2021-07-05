What Was the End Credits Song on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 3?

A song played during the end credits of “Rick and Morty” season 5 episode 3, right after Morty had an incredibly sad moment that caught fans by surprise. What was the song? Who wrote it? Read on for all the details.

This article will have spoilers for the ending of “Rick and Morty” season 5 episode 3.

The Song Is ‘I Am the Antichrist to You’ by Kishi Bashi

The song that played at the end of the episode is called “I Am the Antichrist to You” by Kishi Bashi. You can watch the official video of the song below.





A lot of people are seeing the song on YouTube for the first time thanks to the “Rick and Morty” episode.

One person commented, “Well morty…… as you grandfather said, it’s only a chemical reaction that allows humans have relationships, but it hurts a lot.”

Another person replied that the episode broke them.

Here’s what Shazam shows if you look up the song there while the episode’s ending:

Kishi Bashi (born Kaoru Ishibashi) is the founding member of Jupiter One, and started a career as a solo artist in 2011. He was born in Seattle and grew up in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 2014, he released his own line of coffee called Royal Daark Blend.

The lyrics to the song “I Am the Antichrist to You” include the chorus:

Who are you? Who am I to you?

I am the antichrist to you

Fallen from the sky with grace

Into your arms race

The first verse reads:

Lucid lovers me and you

A deal of matchless value

I was always quick to admit defeat

Empty statements of bones and meat And my heart it shook with fear

I’m a coward behind a shield and spear

Take this sword and throw it far

Let it shine under the morning star

This Isn’t the First Episode to End with a Sad Song

As one viewer so aptly wrote on Reddit, this is the “newest member of the ‘Sad Rick and Morty Ending Song’ club.”

There have been some other equally heartbreaking songs that ended “Rick and Morty” episodes in the past. But this one really hit viewers because it involved heartbreak on Morty’s part. Most of the sad endings showed Rick feeling sad (or, sometimes, Morty in pain.) But Morty’s crying at the end with a broken heart was just too much for some fans.

In the season 4 finale, the episode ended with a sad song called “Don’t Look Back.” This was an original song written for the series.





That song was by WaterTower Music and composed by Ryan Elder and Lauren Culjak.

According to his website, Ryan Elder is a TV and film composer recognized for his work on “Rick and Morty,” “Harmonquest,” “Boss Back,” “The Simpsons,” and more.

And of course, who can ever forget this dark ending with the heartbreaking song from Season 2.





In that episode, Rick was heartbroken about Unity. So this week’s episode ending with Morty’s heartbreak over Planetina shows a lot of similarity. Morty is becoming a stronger character, much like his grandfather, but it also means he’s going to be dealing with heartbreak similar to Rick too.

