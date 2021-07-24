‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers: Title, Video & Photos

Season 5 episode 6 of “Rick and Morty” is premiering on Sunday, July 25. Here are some videos and details about S5E6.

This article will have minor spoilers for “Rick and Morty” season 5 episode 6.

Episode Title, Date & Details

The new episode is called “Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special.” Even though the episode isn’t actually airing in real life around the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Rick does make a reference to Thanksgiving in the cold open. Similarly, the series had an early episode called “Rickdependence Day” that didn’t air on July 4. Instead, on July 4 an episode called “A Rickconvenient Mort” aired.

The new episode premieres at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Sunday, July 25.

The synopsis reads: “Gobble gobble broh. Rick and Morty givin thanks in this one.”

There are 10 total episodes this season, so there will be four more episodes airing after Sunday night’s episode.

Season 5 Episode 6 Videos & Clues

A promo for the new episode premiered on TV immediately after season 5 episode 5 finished airing. You can watch the promo in the video below or here.





[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 6 Promo Swimpedia claims no rights to the audio and visuals used in the video above. Please refer to Adult Swim, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, for the ownership of said content. Episode Title: Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular Twitter: twitter.com/swimpedia 2021-07-19T03:36:31Z

The promo shows Morty accidentally blowing up the Statue of Liberty, revealing a robot hidden inside.

Adult Swim also shared a cold open for the episode, writing: “Rick and Morty try to steal The Constitution but accidentally activate a robot assassin living in the Statue of Liberty. Watch all-new episodes of Rick and Morty Sundays at 11pm on Adult Swim.”

You can watch the cold open here or below.





Rick and Morty | S5E6 Cold Open: Never Trust the French | adult swim Rick and Morty try to steal The Constitution but accidently activate a robot assassin living in the Statue of Liberty. Watch all-new episodes of Rick and Morty Sundays at 11pm on Adult Swim. #AdultSwim #RickAndMorty SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 What to watch next: more Rick and Morty clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQl8zBB7bPvI_iYCe4LT8HHfjonOog4u3 Find Rick and Morty on Adult Swim: adultswim.com/videos/rick-and-morty… 2021-07-23T14:00:01Z

After Morty blows up the Statue of Libert, Rick comments: “Morty, you just destroyed the map and activated the giant assassin hidden in the Statue of Liberty… It was a Trojan horse, Morty. Never trust the French. All right. Fun’s fun, but now the federal government’s gonna be pissed again. Way to go. And on America’s birthday. Or whatever the f*** Thanksgiving is.”

Last week was the first time that Rick had used the portal gun this season, putting to rest theories that we were watching a different Rick who isn’t from C-137. This episode shows him using the portal gun even more.

We can find even more clues about the episode in the season 5 trailers, especially in trailer #3. By looking for scenes we haven’t seen yet — especially scenes that seem to match the theme — we can pick out possible additional scenes that will be shown during tomorrow’s episode.

Here’s the third trailer:





OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot… 2021-05-23T11:15:02Z

A few scenes seem to stick out, including these starting at about 59 seconds into the video.

It looks like they’re encountering a massive bird monster of some sort. Maybe a massive turkey in honor of Thanksgiving Day?

And the President of the United States is teaming up with Rick and Morty this time, so it must be pretty serious.

However, Rick is able to dispose of this half man/half turkey creature pretty quick.

According to Rick and Morty Fandom, although this is technically the second chronologically released episode to use the portal gun this season, the portal gun also makes an appearance in the leaked season 7 episode.

