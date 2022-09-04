Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 on Hulu or HBO Max?

“Rick and Morty,” the popular animated comedy that airs on Adult Swim, will air the premiere of its sixth season on September 4. The premiere of the show will air on TV at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Will it air on Hulu or HBO Max? Let’s find out!

The ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Premiere Can Be Watched Live on Hulu with Live TV

If you want to watch Rick and Morty season 6 as soon as it airs, then you need to sign up for Hulu Live TV, which is the only streaming service that offers Adult Swim. In addition, Hulu subscribers may watch every episode from the first five seasons whenever they choose.

Hulu Plus, which includes live television, is a paid upgrade. It has over 65 different channels, including Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. The network is so confident in its quality that it offers a free seven-day trial. You may subscribe to this premium service and then watch “Rick and Morty” on any of your devices, including Rokus, Apple TVs, Amazon Firesticks, Xboxes, Nintendo Switches, certain smart TVs, and Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

It’s worth noting that if you have a regular Hulu subscription and don’t have Hulu with Live TV, then you won’t be able to watch the new “Rick and Morty” episode live.

As with previous seasons, this sixth one will consist of 10 episodes, which means that from now until November, we can look forward to the amazing adventures of “Rick and Morty.”

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Will Air on HBO Max in Some Countries

HBO may air the season 6 premiere in other countries, but it’s not available on HBO Max in the United States.

HBO Max currently has all five seasons available, but you won’t be able to watch season 6 right away.

It looks like HBOAsia however, just like last season, will be airing the sixth season.

HBO Max Nordic also is advertising the show.

This one is for the Die Hards. Season 6 of #RickandMorty premieres September 5 only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/MIfcrdDKHq — HBO Max Nordic (@HBOMaxNordic) August 28, 2022

The official “Rick and Morty” website also notes that HBO Max will be airing the new season in Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuoa, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Finland, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong (HBO Go), Hungary, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia (HBO Go), Montserrat, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines (HBO Go), Portugal, Poland, Romania, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Servia, Singapore (HBO Go), Slovakia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Taiwan (HBO Go), Thailand (HBO Go), Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Vietnam (HBO Go).

Here are the titles and expected air dates for the new season. (Note that these are subject to change):

Sept. 4 – Bethic Twinstinct

Sept. 11 – Ricktional Mortpoon’s

Sept. 18 – Rickmas Mortcation

Sept. 25 – Full Meta Jackrick

Oct. 2 Final Destination

Oct. 9 – Rick: A Mort Well Lived

Oct. 16 – Night Family

Oct. 23 – A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort

Oct. 30 – Solaricks

Nov. 6 – Analyze Piss

Nov. 13 – Juricksic Mort

Season 6’s synopsis reads: “It’s Season 6 and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favourite show.”

In a video interview posted by IGN, Justin Roiland said about season 6: “Obviously we’re learning stuff about Rick that is going to change the way people perceive Rick.”

So it looks like we can expect a lot of character development in this season.

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can always watch AdultSwim.com online here or here. To watch on AdultSwim.com or the Adult Swim app, you will most likely require a cable login. If you don’t want to wait and have no other means to view it online, you may also buy the complete season from iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

