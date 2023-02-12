Rihanna Net Worth 2023: How Much Is the Singer Worth?

Rihanna’s net worth in 2023 was estimated at $1.3 billion, as a result of her music career and her beauty line, according to CBS News.

According to CBS, Rihanna is one of the world’s first “self-made billionaires.” She will be performing during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

Halftime performers traditionally are not paid, but Rihanna’s net worth shows she’s not hurting for cash.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Line Took Her Net Worth ‘Into the Stratosphere’

According to CBS News, it’s Rihanna’s beauty line, not her music, that took her net worth “into the stratosphere.”

The makeup line started in 2017, according to CBS, and was designed to offer foundation and other makeup for people with many different skin colors, who often have a hard time finding foundation to match their skin tone in other makeup lines.

Rihanna co-owns the makeup line with French retailer LVMH, Forbes reported. It “generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020,” according to Forbes.

According to Investopedia, Rihanna’s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Fenty Beauty’s tagline is “beauty for all.”

2. Rihanna Also Invested in a Lingerie Line

According to Forbes, Rihanna hasn’t limited her investments to makeup. She is also an investor in a lingerie line, Forbes reported.

She has a “30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line,” Forbes reported, noting that the line “raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.”

The lingerie line markets to women of all shapes and sizes.

3. Rihanna’s Music Career Has Also Earned Her Millions

According to Investopedia, Rihanna “released her debut album Music of the Sun in 2005 at the age of 17.”

She has raked in millions of dollars through eight albums and 14 number one singles, according to Investopedia.

Investopedia reports that Rihanna is “one of the best-selling digital artists of all time,” with 60 million album sales and “215 million digital tracks.”

4. Super Bowl 2023 Won’t Add to Rihanna’s Net Worth Directly

According to the Sporting News, Super Bowl halftime performers don’t get paid, although the NFL picks up the costs for expenses and the show production.

However, that doesn’t mean that Rihanna’s net worth won’t grow as a result of the exposure to the massive Super Bowl audience.

According to the Sporting News, Justin Timberlake’s album sales exploded by 534 percent after he performed during halftime in 2019.

Billboard reported that Maroon 5 experienced a 434% increase in sales after the group’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Esquire reported that Lady Gaga’s digital catalog sales “spiked 1000% following her 2017 performance.”

5. Rihanna Has Been Labeled the ‘Wealthiest Female Musician in the World’

Rihanna’s beauty line success has given her the label “the wealthiest female musician in the world,” according to Business Insider.

Business Insider reported that her world tours, like “Diamonds,” have also grown her wealth; that tour made $137 million, Business Insider reported.

Rihanna’s net worth has been boosted by loyal fans; her fans “are 3.7 times more likely to purchase products from her than any other celebrity,” a study found, according to Business Insider.

