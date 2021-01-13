Ryan From MAFS Season 12: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Married at First Sight star Ryan is ready to become a husband! For Season 12 of the marriage experiment, the experts have traveled to Atlanta to pair five couples together.

On Wednesday’s premiere, viewers will get to meet Ryan, a project manager who is ready to start a family. The 29-year-old looks up to his parents and would love to fulfill their dream of becoming parents. The experts have matched him with Clara, a 27-year-old flight attendant who is also interested in starting a family.

“Ryan (29) is ready for marriage and is absolutely husband material!” his bio says. “His parents have been married for over three decades, and Ryan feels that his father laid out the blueprint for what a supportive husband and dad should be. Ryan is hopeful the experts can find him a wife he can build a family with, and finally make his parent’s dreams of being grandparents come true.”

Continue reading for five fast facts about Ryan:

1. Ryan Is Very Active in Charity Work

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Ryan revealed that he does “a lot of charity work” by partnering with his local gym.

“Most recently we held a 10K ‘Run Against Racism,'” he said. “My donations went to the Center for Policing Equity, NAACP Defense Fund, and Hands-on Atlanta.”

As a gym, they raised more than $10,000 and Ryan helped contribute more than $1,500.

2. What Ryan Thinks About Being Friends With An Ex

While Ryan isn’t exactly still talking to any of his exes, if he ever needed to reach out he would still be able to talk to them. For Ryan, it’s important to always be “respectful” of a new relationship.

“I’m not in active conversation with any exes, but if needed an open line of communication still exists,” he said.

In general, Ryan said it is possible to be friends with an ex as long as they don’t cross any inappropriate lines. “In a straightforward sense, I think people can be friends with their exes,” he explained. “I think the friendship of an ex has to evolve to be respectful of the new relationship.”

3. Ryan Used to Love to Travel Before COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially put leisure travel on hold for most people. But before COVID-19 hit the world, Ryan revealed that he loved to travel.

“Travel was a pretty big part of my life prior to COVID,” he said. “I traveled for work regularly and I miss being on the go.”

In addition to traveling for work, Ryan also enjoyed traveling for vacation. “In my personal life–I’ve done an international trip each of the past four years,” he said. “Hoping towards the end of 2021 I’m able to keep that going,” he said. “Japan or Germany would be my preference.”

Ryan added that he loves exploring a new city, but he’s also happy to kick back on the beach.

4. Ryan Said He ‘Quirky’ Trait Was His ‘Eclectic’ Taste in Music & Movies

People might not want to go to a trivia game with Ryan. When he was asked about the thing that makes him stand out from everyone else, he said it was his broad taste in music and film.

“I think I have a pretty eclectic taste in music and movies,” he said. “My Spotify playlist will move quickly through genre and decades.”

He added: “I love asking friends for the ‘Song, Artist, Album’ in a restaurant or bar.”

5. Ryan Considers Himself a Romantic Person

When it comes to romance, Ryan is definitely a romantic, but not in a “cookie-cutter way.” When it comes to making his partner swoon, it’s all about doing the little things.

“Romance is in the little details for me. Playing a song that brought a good memory. Cooking a meal associated with a certain time,” he said. “Trying something new because it’s special to your significant other–that’s romantic to me.”

So will Ryan and Clara click once they’re paired together? To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 12 of Married at First Sight when it premieres Wednesday, January 13 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

