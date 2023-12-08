Ryan O’Neal Cause of Death: How Did the Actor Die?

The actor Ryan O’Neal has died at the age of 82, his son confirmed in a lengthy Instagram post on December 8 that says he hopes O’Neal is with Farrah Fawcett in heaven.

What was his cause of death? Ryan O’Neal suffered from several forms of cancer over the years. A formal cause of death was not yet released. According to Survivor.Net, Ryan O’Neal was previously diagnosed both with prostate cancer and leukemia. RadarOnline had reported that O’Neal was down to 135 pounds and was also battling “skin tumors.”

In February 2023, RadarOnline reported that Ryan O’Neal was desperate to reconnect with his son Redmond O’Neal, who is in psychiatric commitment after being charged with attempted murder, because he didn’t have much time left and was suffering from “chronic leukemia along with diabetes and heart problems.”

“Now Ryan doesn’t believe he has much time left, and he wants to hug Redmond and tell him how sorry he is he couldn’t keep his promise to his mother,” a source told Radar Online, indicating that O’Neal promised Fawcett on her death bed that he would take care of their son.

“Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. My everlasting thanks to his team,” his son Patrick O’Neal wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram, confirming his father’s death.

In addition to his love story with Fawcett, O’Neal may be best remembered for his role in “Love Story,” in which Ali MacGraw’s character dies of cancer. He is also the father of actress Tatum O’Neal and, with Fawcett, Redmond O’Neal. O’Neal had a fourth child Griffin O’Neal. Patrick, Griffin and Tatum are his children with actress Joanna Moore.

Here’s what you need to know:

Patrick O’Neal Wrote That Now Ryan O’Neal Will Be Re-united With Farrah Fawcett in Heaven, Writing, ‘He Missed Her Terribly. What an Embrace That Must Be’

Patrick O’Neal shared a picture of a sunset on his Instagram page and wrote a lengthy tribute post, announcing his father’s death.

It first described his thanks for people on Ryan O’Neal’s team. “Marly you are so special to Ryan. You have been with our family for 39 years. Needed you every day. Greg and Melanie thank you for your care and friendship with my dad. I’m so sorry. Hart having you with me by my side was so important for me. And you. Alexandra. You are a true champion. Thank you so much,” he wrote. “You are family. Dr. Piro thank you for your love and care for my father. You have quite a history together.”

Patrick O’Neal continued:

There are many many many others who my father touched. And who love him. This is just so hard for us. Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives. And his dogs Mozart and Raven, who he loved dearly, are missing him very much. They were inseparable. I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk sh** about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first. My dad was 82, and lived a kick a** life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it’s so awesome. Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame. Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again. I’ll miss you dad. I love you. We love you. No one told a story better than Ryan O’Neal.

4/20/41 ~ 12/8/2023

Ryan O’Neal Had a Series of Health Issues Over the Years

According to ABC News, O’Neal was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001, but it wasn’t expected to be life-threatening. He was “suffering from chronic myelogenous leukemia, which attacks bone marrow. It is usually treated with radiation, chemotherapy, and bone marrow transplants,” the network reported.

In his last Instagram post, O’Neal shared an article written by his son Patrick about their bond.

In 2012, O’Neal announced another cancer diagnosis, this time of stage 4 prostate cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, Fawcett died of complications from anal cancer.

RadarOnline reported that O’Neal also underwent emergency back surgery.

READ NEXT: Neighbor Accused of Burying Missing Indiana Teen in Homemade Box in Backyard.