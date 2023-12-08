Ryan O’Neal Spoke of His Undying Love for Farrah Fawcett in Last Instagram Posts

Before he died at the age of 82, many of Ryan O’Neal’s last Instagram posts highlighted his undying love for the actress Farrah Fawcett.

Fawcett, who died of cancer at the age of 62, was also the mother of O’Neal’s child, Redmond O’Neal.

O’Neal’s final Instagram post came in July 2023, in which he shared an article written by his son, Patrick O’Neal, whose mother is the actress Joanna Moore. However, his page is full of recent posts indicating his love for Fawcett still burned strong.

He repeatedly called her “my girl” on Instagram, and his page was filled with tributes to her, many labeled with the word “forever.”

According to Biography.com, O’Neal wrote in his book about Fawcett: “She’s delightful, full of childlike warmth. There is no pretense or cattiness about her whatsoever, she’s vibrant and wholesome, refreshing in this town.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan O’Neal Posted Repeated Tributes on Instagram Speaking of His Love for Farrah Fawcett as Being ‘Forever’

O’Neal’s second-to-last Instagram post was a picture of Fawcett’s Hollywood star with a red rose lying on top of it. He posted it on Valentine’s day, 2023, and he wrote, “My forever Valentine… 🌹”

The post before that read, “Thanks to my son @patrick_oneal for hitting it out of the park. And thanks to the @farrahfawcettfn for your strong devotion to my girl’s memory… ♥️ #forever #ff.”

In February 2022, O’Neal posted a picture of Fawcett with him and their son and wrote, “On her birthday… Forever♥️”

In 2021, he again posted about Fawcett, sharing a photo of them in a close embrace and writing, “Missing my angel. ❤️ Forever.” In February 2021, he was back putting another red rose on her Hollywood star, captioning the photo, “Forever ♥️”

He shared a photo of them dancing for her birthday in 2021 and wrote, “FOREVER ❤️ Happy birthday Baby.”

The Sun-Sentinel described how O’Neal and Fawcett had a tumultuous relationship full of kisses and arguments.

According to Biography.com, they split in 1998 after O’Neal admitted to infidelity with actress Leslie Ann Stefanson and due to “drug abuse and family drama.”

“I believe Farrah was going through some kind of life change,” he once said, according to Biography.com. “I didn’t have a change of life. I was always a jerk. But they’re hard work, these divas — I was sick of it, and I was unappreciated. I just don’t think she liked me very much. So I excused myself.”

However, when Fawcett fell ill with cancer in 2009, he told People Magazine that he was devoting himself to taking care of her. “It’s a love story. I just don’t know how to play this one. I won’t know this world without her,” O’Neal told People. “Cancer is an insidious enemy.”

He told People: “The hair is gone. Her famous hair. I have it at home. She didn’t care. I rub her head. It’s kind of fun, actually, this great, tiny little head. How she carried all that hair I’ll never know. She doesn’t have a vanity about it.”

He said then, “I can’t hear a song, I can’t pass places that we were together, without being stabbed in the heart. A week ago Farrah said to me, ‘Am I going to make it?’ I said, ‘Yes, you’ll make it. And if you don’t, I’ll go with you.’”

Ryan O’Neal’s Son Patrick O’Neal Wrote on Instagram That Ryan O’Neal & Farrah Fawcett Are Now ‘Together Again’

O’Neal’s death was confirmed by his son Patrick O’Neal in a lengthy Instagram post on December 8.

In that post, Patrick O’Neal spoke about his dad’s love for Fawcett.

“Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. My everlasting thanks to his team,” his son Patrick O’Neal wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram, confirming his father’s death.

“Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again,” he wrote.

Ryan O’Neal had suffered a series of health issues over the years, including prostate cancer and leukemia. He leaves behind four children. In addition to Patrick O’Neal, he was the father of Griffin O’Neal and Tatum O’Neal (all with Joanna Moore) and son Redmond O’Neal, his only child with Fawcett.

READ NEXT: Ryan O’Neal’s Health Issues Over the Years.