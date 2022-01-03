Scott Michael Davey: Obituary of Love After Lockup Star

Scott Davey, who was the California-based ex-boyfriend of Lizze Kommes on the television show “Love After Lockup,” has died, his obituary confirms.

“Shortly after the filming of this special, Scott Davey passed away,” the show “Love After Lockup” told viewers of We TV. The show follows the stories of felons recently released from incarceration and their loved ones. You can see Kommes’s Instagram page here, but it doesn’t make mention of Davey’s death.

A cause of death was not given for Scott Michael Davey, but he died in November 2021. He was 54 years old.

Here’s what you need to know about Scott Davey’s death:

Davey’s Obituary Says He Was a Commercial Truck Driver Who Competed in the BMX Circuits

His obituary on Legacy.com says that Scott Michael Davey, of Oxnard, “passed away on November 12, 2021.” The obit contains what looks like a younger picture of Davey.

“Scott Graduated from Oxnard High School in 1985 and became a commercial truck driver and did that for 27 years as well as helped many others earn their commercial License. He had many hobbies and interests especially collecting numerous vintage cars for restoration. Scott was proud to race the BMX circuits alongside his son Adam and compete at the national level numerous times,” the obit says.

“Scott will be missed for his inventiveness, adventurous spirit, ability to give old stories new perspectives, his candor, and humor. He was a generous whirlwind of ideas with no money in his pockets. Who else could unclog a shower with a leaf blower?”

The obit says that he was “Survived by his son Adam Davey, daughter Alyssa Cruz, parents John and Mary Davey, siblings; LoRena Davey (John) McDougal, Bill (Sheryl) Davey, Wade (Beverley) Davey, and David (Marc) Davey. When you see a big right on the road, think of Scott and wave a blessing to his spirit. May the Lord keep him safe. God’s Speed Scott.”

Kommes has had her own issues, ending back up in a Wisconsin Jail, according to Starcasm.

According to Soap Dirt, Davey and Kommes had a conflictual relationship with back-and-forth allegations during the show, and he claimed he spent $90,000 on her.

The show also focused on Kommes’s concerns about substance abuse issued faced by Davey, Screen Rant reported.

She eventually broke up with Davey and moved to Wisconsin after they couldn’t repair the problems in their relationship, according to Screen Rant.

According to Reality Tea, Kommes moved on to another boyfriend in another season of the reality show.

Davey told Starcasm.net that he had a drug addiction. “OK, OK, this is the deal. Years ago I did. OK? I quit for years! I slipped a little bit a couple years ago. It wasn’t a lot, and that was actually because of her because she wanted me to — well, she had me buy her crystal meth, and I was supposed to give it to one of her friends to sneak in for her. Which that never went through because we got the visitation taken away. So, that was the first time in, like, fifteen years [inaudible]. Yeah, I slipped a little bit. Then I was cool,” he said in that interview.

Fans expressed shock to learn about Davey’s death. “Omg I did not know Scott davey passed away,” wrote one person to the show on Facebook, expressing the thoughts of others. Many wondered about Davey’s cause of death but, as noted, that was not released in the obituary.

