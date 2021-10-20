Genie Exum: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Genie Exum is an Instagram and OnlyFans influencer from New York City who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend.

“This is a violent case,” a prosecutor said in court, according to The New York Post, which added that Exum is accused of second-degree assault.

On Instagram, where she has just over 34,000 followers, Exum, 22, describes herself as a “magician” and a “fairy.”

On Twitter, where she has about 23,000 followers, she included this line on her profile, “yes to everything ur already thinking.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Exum Is Accusing of Stabbing Her Boyfriend in a Midtown Apartment

Exum is accused of stabbing her boyfriend “with a kitchen knife during a fight inside her Midtown” apartment, police told The New York Post.

The victim was her boyfriend Babyboy Pajulas, the news site reported, adding that the attack occurred on October 18, 2021, at around 6:45 p.m. The New York Daily News reported that his wound was superficial.

The Post reported that Pajulas suffered wounds to his back and arm. The Daily News said Pajulas’s real name is Frances Amor. He “staggered into the lobby of Exum’s luxury Hudson Yards apartment,” Daily News reported.

2. Exum’s Social Media Pages Are Full of Sexual Content

On Instagram and Twitter, Exum’s page is full of scantily clad pictures and sexual references. “When I hike I take my clothes off … I’m trying to be more one with nature ya know,” she wrote with one Instagram post.

Exum’s Twitter page is full of sexualized content, including pictures in bikinis and partially naked women.

She also posts about her travels, writing, “These were from Milan , I never posted but here yaaa go. I miss Italy so much guess how many stares I got just wearing this bra LOL it’s like New York but DESIGNER sooo yea.”

In another post, she wrote, “Mati and I escaped to Puerto Rico for 3 days . And we DID NOT want to leave, it was amazing the vibe was great and sun was sooo hot. We had so much fun .. the sun was in my eyes so they’re closed lmaooo.”

Her OnlyFans account contains this description, “free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind.”

3. Exum Pushed Her OnlyFans Account on Her Way Out of the Courthouse

Exum seemed to be using her court date as a marketing strategy.

According to the Post, she “touted” her OnlyFans account to reporters. “Subscribe to my OnlyFans!” she told The Post.

The Post quoted her lawyer as saying that the victim is “an older man, much larger than Ms. Exum” who “doesn’t want the case going forward.”

4. In September, Exum Posed With Her Shirt Up in Front of an NYPD Squad Car

Exum posed partially naked in September in front of an NYPD squad car. “Caption this,” she wrote with the picture, which got more than 7,000 likes.

In July, she wrote, “I love Italy, dude the police yelled at us for taking these pics then made us delete them lmaooo but I recovered them anyways today I’m gonna shop till I drop woo. If you love in Italy tell me some spots I should go too. Also I’m gonna go on a boat tomorrow so that’s lit.”

She appears to be from Alabama, based on online records and social media posts. She has an older Instagram page. Genie Exum appears to be her real name.

She has a Facebook page with old posts dating to 2012.

That page said she was single and lived in Camarillo, California.

5. Exum Stopped Going to College Because of the Pandemic

Exum’s lawyer said in court that she was a high school graduate who stopped pursuing a college education because of the pandemic, the Post reported.

She has 182,000 likes on OnlyFans.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport