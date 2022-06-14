Sha’Carri Richardson’s Outfit Stuns at NYC Grand Prix Win: [PHOTOS]

Sha’Carri Richardson won the NYC Grand Prix, but kept people talking about her bold fashion choice. Richardson donned an outfit with fishnet layers and neon Nike shoes during the race Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The U.S. sprinter crushed the competition and won the 200-meter run at Icahn Stadium during the New York City Grand Prix. Her time was 22.38 seconds, according to NBC Sports. Earlier the same day, she placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.85 seconds. Richardson lost her place on Team U.S.A. in the Tokyo Olympics and was suspended for one month after she tested positive for marijuana during the summer of 2021.

“I feel phenomenal,” she told NBC after the win.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘You Can Be Yourself,’ Richardson Said When Asked About Her Outfit

Richardson told NBC Sports that she chose her outfit wanting everyone to remember they can be true to themselves.

“I really just want people to know that you can be yourself,” she said. “That means that you want to be sexy, you want to be cute, you want to express yourself in ways that nobody has before? Don’t let that stop you because you feel like there’s one way to do something. No. As long as you have the mindset for it, the confidence and the belief in your mind, heart and spirit, nothing will stop you.”

She also spoke about the love she has received and the confidence it has given her.

“Actually, the confidence in myself came from seeing how much love I have, I can give, I receive, and the fact of how much inspiration I put out there into the world, that even within just a short period of my career has inspired such others,” she told NBC. “It makes me give myself that courage, give myself that confidence to go out there and show that I am the sun. I am the sunshine.”

Richardson’s Outfit Was Described As ‘Utterly Eye Catching’

Footwear News wrote a glowing review of Richardson’s track outfit, saying the ensemble was “utterly eye catching.”

The outlet wrote:

For her newest wins, Richardson wore vibrant red fishnets across her arms and legs. The sleek cover-ups were layered under the event’s standard deep pink striped running leotard, which featured short bottoms and a sleeveless silhouette. Adding a burst of texture to her look was a gold cross and crown pendant necklaces and layered gold earrings, as well a sparkling crystal appliqués on her forehead. Richardson’s shoes of choice for the occasion were neon yellow Nike running sneakers, which included the brand’s signature Swoosh logos in a deep orange hue. White rubber soles and upper laces finished the pair, creating a colorful and punchy ensemble that was utterly eye-catching.

Fans were also thrilled about her choice in clothes.

“sha’carri richardson won her 200m in fish nets literally a Boss,” one person wrote on Twitter.

