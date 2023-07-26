Sinéad O’Connor Dead: Cause of Death Not Clear

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, according to the Irish Times, but the cause of death is not yet clear.

O’Connor had struggled with mental health issues for years, and her teenage son, Shane, died of suicide last year, according to Rolling Stone. Her most recent tweets, which you can read later in this article, focused on her heartbreak over Shane’s death.

From Dublin, Ireland, O’Connor “released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards,” The Irish Times reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

In a Recent Tweet, Sinead O’Connor Described Herself as Living as an ‘Undead Night Creature’ Since the Death of Her 17-Year-Old Son

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

According to The Mirror, O’Connor recently suffered the death of her son Shane, who died at age 17 in 2022.

One of her last tweets refers to him. She tweeted a picture of him on July 17, 2023, and wrote, “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

She was replying to a tweet with a graphic that read, “Tell me how your life is going with emojis.”

For all mothers of Suicided children.

Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra https://t.co/N7LT8NLa26 — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

In January 2022, according to Rolling Stone, she revealed that her son Shane had died of suicide after going missing from a suicide watch ward.

On July 17, 2023, she also tweeted, “For all mothers of Suicided children. Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra,” as well as a song by Al Green, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” According to Daily Mail, she leaves behind three other children.

Sinead O’Connor Grew Up in Dublin in a Dysfunctional Family

According to the Irish Examiner, which also confirmed O’Connor’s death but did not reveal a cause of death, she had a troubled childhood.

“O’Connor grew up in Glenageary, County Dublin, the third of five children born to Marie and John,” the site reported. “The family were middle-class, fairly well-off, practising Catholics and dysfunctional.”

The Irish Examiner described how O’Connor wrote in a book “about childhood abuse, kleptomania, reform school, pop stardom, pope-baiting, heresy, apostasy, breakups, breakdowns, kids, marriages and celebrity shags that have shaped her life.”

According to Page Six, in June 2022, she cancelled all of her live shows several months after her son’s death.

It was a decision she “had to make for her own health and wellbeing,” according to a statement from her management team, Page Six reported.

“We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022,” her management said in a statement obtained by Page Six.

“Thank you to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period. The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead,” it read.

People Wrote Tributes to Sinead O’Connor

RIP Sinead O'Connor. She took a Prince song and made it her own and turned it into one the biggest hits of a new decade. Took on the church when people were too afraid and knew it could (and would) destroy her career. pic.twitter.com/1D98iAg487 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 26, 2023

“RIP Sinead O’Connor,” an entertainment publicist tweeted. “She took a Prince song and made it her own and turned it into one the biggest hits of a new decade. Took on the church when people were too afraid and knew it could (and would) destroy her career.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin Woman on Trial in Severed Head Case.