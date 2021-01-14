Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/13/2021

For episode 3 of The Masked Dancer on FOX, the remaining 4 contestants from Group B take the stage for more performances, guesses, and clues. One of those Group B performers still in the competition is the Sloth.

Here’s what we know about the Sloth, and which celebrities could be performing behind the disguise of the Sloth mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

When the Sloth took the Masked Dancer stage for the first time, the judges commented on his height and size, adding that he “seems” funny.

During his first video clue package of the season, the Sloth said “I worked hard to get to where I am.” “Glee” toothpaste stood out as a potential clue, as well as the phrases “Mickey Mouse operation” and “Stronger than yesterday.”

Some visual props and elements during the Sloth’s debut performance that stood out included a treadmill, weight lifting, an alarm clock, a cabana on the beach, and gymnastics rings. He also put up the “L” sign on his forehead during his dance.

The Sloth’s “Word Up” clue, which he delivered in his real voice without the voice modulator, was “Broadway.” The judges noted the he has an accent but said it might be a red herring meant to throw them off.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Sloth Guesses

After the Sloth danced for the first time this season, the panelists’ guesses were all over the place. They guessed it could be Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, or even Jason DeRule behind the mask.

Another guess circulating among fans on social media is that the Sloth might be Dancing With the Stars and World of Dance judges Derek Hough.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

