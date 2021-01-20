This Fan Favorite ‘Star Trek’ Actor is Open to Reprising Their Role

Alexander Siddig’s character on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9), Julian Bashir, has been a favorite of Trek fans for decades. Bashir was the perfect balance of cocky and insecure, which made him a very relatable character.

Many fans liked Bashir because they got to see him grow throughout the show. The character started as an annoying know-it-all that was hated by pretty much everyone. However, as he developed relationships with other people on the crew, he evolved and his awkwardness and vulnerability began to show.

His friendship with chief engineer Miles O’Brien was an iconic bromance before the word bromance even existed. They showed fans what deep, caring friendships between men could look like. His awkward pursuit of Jadzia Dax was familiar to fans, especially the geeks that never seemed to get the girl. His connection to Garak explored how two outsiders can come together to thrive when others reject them.

Bashir’s backstory also explored the deep trauma that can be inflicted by parents who put themselves above their children. The revelation that he was genetically altered in order to compensate for learning disabilities both added a layer of nuance to the character and allowed the showrunners to explore genetic enhancement, which was banned in the Federation after the Eugenics War.

Siddig’s portrayal of Bashir in all his intricacies was a major part of why the character became a fan favorite. With characters from the old Star Trek series making appearances on other shows, there’s a possibility Siddig could play Bashir again. But does he want to?

Siddig Would Like to Revisit Bashir

In an interview with TrekNews.net this week, Siddig said that he would definitely be open to portraying Bashir in one of the shows being done by CBS All Access or in a hypothetical DS9 reboot. However, Siddig made it clear that he didn’t want to come back for a guest appearance. He would only step back into Bashir’s shoes if he was given a chance to truly explore where Bashir has been and what he’d been doing in the decades since fans saw him last.

“I’d certainly be interested in a good in-depth look at him and where he’s at,” Siddig explained.

In an interview with CBR last month, Siddig said he’d love to see a DS9 revival that revealed how the characters’ lives had developed. He suggested a limited series that gave fans a peek at where each character had been and where they ended up.

How Could Bashir Come Back?

Though Siddig discussed the possibility of a DS9 reboot or revival in both interviews, he also discussed a plausible way that his character could return in one of the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery spinoffs. Last year, CBS All Access announced that they were working on a new series based on Section 31, the black ops division of Starfleet that was featured in season two of Discovery.

Depending on when the show is set in the Star Trek timeline, or how much time traveling is involved, it could offer the perfect opportunity for Siddig to reprise his role as Bashir. As Siddig mentioned in his interview with TrekNews.net, Bashir had been recruited to Section 31 at the end of the last season of DS9.

Bashir’s career in Section 31 and his secret mission to take it down from the inside, have already been explored in several Star Trek novels. So, the television show would have a lot of material to work with if they decided to bring Bashir back in the new series.

Whether Bashir comes back in the Section 31 series or a future DS9 project, Siddig is ready for the role.

READ NEXT: Alexander Siddig Claims This DS9 Star’s Brother was a Spy & He Could be Right

