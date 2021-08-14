Update on ‘Star Trek’ Actor’s Battle With ALS

Kenneth Mitchell joined the “Star Trek” family in 2017 when he debuted as the Klingon Kol in season one of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Since then, he’s played two more Klingons, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, and the Emerald Chain scientist Aurellio. Mitchell also voiced several characters in “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

In 2018, Mitchell was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as ALS. Though his disease progressed rapidly, he continued working with his “Star Trek” family. The writers and producers of “Discovery” wrote Aurellio specifically for Mitchell, tailoring the character’s backstory so that Mitchell could appear in his wheelchair. He also continued to do voice work for “Lower Decks.”

Mitchell recently headlined a panel at the official “Star Trek” convention in Las Vegas and gave fans an update about his health, his future in the “Star Trek” universe, and when fans will see him next.

Mitchell’s ALS is Progressing Quickly

TrekCore live-tweeted the panel, which featured Mitchell, his Klingon co-star Mary Chieffo, and his son, Kallum. The outlet reported that Mitchell was no longer able to speak on his own because of the progression of his ALS. Mitchell delivered pre-recorded comments, which were delivered via a computerized voice. Mitchell joked that he’d “been assimilated.”

His contribution to the panel was packed with other wisecracks. He jokingly worried that the fan Q&A would turn into a weird game of “Cards Against Humanity” — the fill in the blanks party game — because he wasn’t able to respond directly. Mitchell also quipped that he’d be in season four of “Discovery” as Captain Lorca because Jason Isaacs was too busy to reprise the role.

Though his remarks were full of joy, Mitchell’s appearance confirmed that his ALS is progressing quickly. Just over two years ago, Mitchell still had the use of his legs. Just a year and a half ago, Mitchell was able to film all of his scenes for “Discovery’s” third season from his wheelchair.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, losing the ability to speak is one of the signs of late stage ALS. So, it seems that within the past year or so, Mitchell’s disease progressed from middle to late stage. Late stage ALS eventually progresses to end stage ALS, which is terminal. The timing of the progression varies greatly from person to person.

Most people with ALS sucuumb to the disease within three years, according to the ALS Association. Only 20 percent of people survive for more than five years after their diagnosis. Mitchell was diagnosed about three years ago. So, even though his ALS is progressing rapidly, he’s already beat the odds.

Mitchell Has Already Filmed Scenes for ‘Discovery’ Season 4

He does say that he will be in #StarTrekDiscovery Season 4 in "a very unique way," but Mitchell did not share any specifics past that cryptic hint.#StarTrek #STLV — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) August 11, 2021

Despite the severity of his symptoms, Mitchell revealed that he is, in fact, in season four of “Discovery.” TrekCore tweeted that Mitchell gave only a vague confirmation of his presence in the fourth season, saying that it will be “very unique.”

Considering how brilliantly the “Discovery” production team accommodated his wheelchair use in season three, it should be interesting to see how they accommodate his further limitations. Whatever they do, it will be wonderful to see Mitchell in another season.

Follow the Heavy on Star Trek Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!