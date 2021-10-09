WATCH: NYCC Exclusive Trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

On Saturday, October 9, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery gathered on the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con to talk about season four. The cast, plus co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, dropped hints about the new season, shared stories about filming during a pandemic, and watched a brand new trailer for the upcoming season for the first time.

Heavy was at the panel, gathering all the details.











Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all. Try It Free! bit.ly/3AlZ2n5 Follow Star Trek… 2021-10-09T17:28:28Z

Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Blu de Barrio (Adira), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Anthony Rapp (Lieutenant Paul Stamets), and Paradise (co-showrunner) kicked off the panel by revealing the key art for the fourth season. The image showed a proud Captain Burnham standing behind the captain’s chair, ready to take the seat she’s earned.

Right after, Martin-Green announced that they had something else to show the audience. She revealed that there was a new trailer for the fourth season that even the cast hadn’t seen yet. The lights dimmed and the trailer above rolled.

When the lights came back up on the stage, Cruz said that the trailer was over too quick and that he needed to see it again to fully absorb it. He asked the crowd if they wanted to see it again and they cheered. So, they played the trailer again.

Highlights From the New Trailer

To Cruz’s point, there is a lot to absorb in the new trailer. Let’s break down some of the biggest reveals.

Saru is back on the U.S.S. Discovery!. But he’s not in the captain’s chair. At a few different times in the trailer, Saru is on the bridge, at his old tactical station. In the very last scene of the trailer, he addresses Burnham in the captain’s chair, asking her for direction. So, Saru will not spend season four on Kaminar. He’ll be back on the bridge serving under Burnham.

The Federation President is Cardassian, Bajoran, AND human! The first trailer for season four featured a new character that has been the subject of much speculation. Many posited that she is the Federation president. Many zoomed-in paused images of her and came up with the theory that she’s Bajoran and Cardassian. Today, all of that speculation was confirmed.

Paradise revealed that this new character is, in fact, the Federation president. She also confirmed that she is Bajoran, Cardassian, and human. Paradise said that one of the best things about jumping so far into the future is that the writers can show familiar species in completely new ways. A Bajoran, Cardassian, human mixed-species woman is a big deal given the canon history between these planets. The fact that she’s the Federation president is also a really big deal.

The Ferengi got a ‘Discovery’ makeover. The new trailer gave fans a quick peek at the very first Ferengi in the “Discovery” era. “Discovery” is famous (or infamous?) for giving familiar species makeup makeovers and it appears that the Ferengi are no exception. “Discovery” Ferengis are more textured overall. The ears are scalloped instead of totally round. The nose ridges are more pronounced, and their skin is more textured. Though they’re still completely recognizable, it’s a grittier look for the Ferengi.

