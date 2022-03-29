Dominic Keating on His New ‘Shuttlepod Show,’ Connecting With Fans, and Section 31

“Everyone is liking all different bits and bops,” said Dominic Keating in a recent interview with Heavy about his new project. The “Star Trek: Enterprise” actor has joined forces with his good friend, Connor Trinneer, to start a podcast — the “Shuttlepod Show.”

Keating, who fans know as Chief Tactical Officer, Lieutenant Malcolm Reed of “Enterprise,” said that his new show is about getting together with his friend to talk about their show and how “Star Trek” has changed people’s lives across the world.

“How can I not be a ‘Star Trek’ fan just for the life that the show has afforded me,” Keating said. “God bless. It changed our lives. I never make any bones about that.”

“I watched the show as a kid, but it excited me as an adventure show,” Keating said. “And I’ve said it many times — I nagged my dad rotten to get one of the first color TVs on our street so I could watch that show in color.”

Since the show launched in February 2022, Keating and Trinneer have hosted several “Star Trek” alumni, including John Billingsley (Dr. Phlox), Gary Graham (Soval), Vaughn Armstrong (Admiral Maxwell Forrest), and Jeffrey Combs (Shran). They’ve scheduled to post a new episode featuring Anthony Montgomery, who starred alongside Keating and Trinneer on “Enterprise” as Ensign Travis Mayweather.

Keating said that he’s excited to invite actors from the other “Star Trek” shows to appear on “Shuttlepod Show” as well.

“I’m looking forward to inviting other actors from ‘Deep Space Nine,’ and ‘Voyager,’ and ‘Next Gen,’ maybe if we can get them,” said Keating. “I can’t wait to sit down with them to discuss their acting, or their directing on their show, and what it meant to them. It’s going to be exciting times.”

Thanks to the show’s focus, questions from fans are encouraged. To submit a question for Keating and Trinneer or to the guests on upcoming episodes, visit the show’s website and click on the “Report To Shuttlepod” button. “Shuttlepod Show” will also share stories from scientists, researchers, astronomers, and others inspired by “Enterprise” and the other Trek shows.

As noted in an earlier conversation with Heavy, Keating has been “binging” episodes of “Enterprise” to prepare for the podcast. And since the end of “Enterprise” in 2005, Keating said that he had not taken a moment to go back and rewatch — until now.

“I really get it now — I like our show,” Keating said after watching “Enterprise” again. “I wasn’t sure I was going to like it. I tell you, we were a bloody good show, mate.”

One of the most exciting storylines that Keating’s character was involved with was the Section 31 organization. According to Trek lore, Reed was involved with the spy organization before being stationed on the Enterprise.

Since the time of “Enterprise,” the secretive part of Starfleet has been seen in quite a few stories, including “Star Trek Into Darkness” and Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Fans have been told quite a few times that there is a Section 31 show in development, which would star Michelle Yeoh. But there’s also a bit of contradictory information, as Paramount’s Alex Kurtzman and Julie McNamara shared with Variety in 2021.

According to Variety’s Adam Vary, Paramount won’t expand the ”current five-series slate” until “at least one of the shows runs its course.” McNamara has since left Paramount.

Keating said that he is aware of the project and that his “name was brought up.”

“I have heard about the show — it is real,” said Keating. “I know I don’t want to say too much. I know they’re strictly under all this… the modern NDA [non-disclosure agreement] stuff. I believe the show has turned into a movie.”

“And it is at Paramount, and that’s about as much as I can say to you,” said Keating. “I’m not involved, I’m sad to say.”

Special thanks to “Enterprise” expert Tami Matthews for assistance with this article.

