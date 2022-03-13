‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Explains Why Harry Kim of ‘Voyager’ Never Got Promoted

As the season of “Star Trek: Discovery” comes to a close, fans of the show have just a few days to ponder what this season’s threat might be. The Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) has been the subject of much conversation, especially by some fans who try to link this disturbance to aggressors from Trek past.

Some thought that since the DMA is automated, it must be related to the Borg or another technologically advanced race. Many believed that the DMA could have been created by the same beings who made V’Ger into a massive spacecraft. While others speculated that the DMA might have something to do with the Doomsday Machine, which was also a robot-controlled force of destruction.

None of those theories hold water now, as the episode “Species 10-C” revealed the creatures behind the technology. Unfortunately, for those fans who have been speculating, the 10-C are not anything that has been seen before. As noted in a previous article, the 10-C are much like the aliens from the 2016 film “Arrival,” as they cannot communicate with human beings verbally or through psionic methods.

Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), and other crew members worked out a way to communicate with the 10-C, using lights and the understanding of chemicals released by the alien species. Fans will find out on March 17, 2022, what exactly will happen between the Federation and Species 10-C, and if Ruon Tarka (Shawn Doyle) can be stopped by Jett Reno (Tig Notaro) and Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala).

Since Book came onto the ship in Season 3, there has been some confusion about his role. Everyone aboard “Discovery” knows that he’s Burnham’s boyfriend. Still, the courier is not a part of Starfleet or affiliated with the Federation. Ajala told ComicBook.com how that makes his character unique.

“So when you’re able to be someone like Cleveland Booker, who is part of Starfleet, but not part of Starfleet, in a very fun way as an actor, you get to break the rules, because you know the rules,” said Ajala in the 2020 interview. “And that is going to be fun to do because we’re going to see someone who operates outside of Starfleet etiquette.”

The confusion about how one non-Starfleet character operates aboard the Discovery is not hard to believe. But it turns out that there’s even fan discussion of the roles of some of the bridge crew. In a recent post on a Star Trek Discovery Facebook group, one fan mentioned that he could not understand why “everyone on the bridge is a commander.”

“Saru as Number One hardly ever seems to take the bridge when [Burnham] is off doing something,” wrote Trek fan John Maynard. “Think in ‘Voyager’ there was a whole episode just about getting the chance to have the bridge. But in ‘Discovery,’ it doesn’t seem important at all who’s in charge of a starship.”

Maynard is correct, as only Lt. Christopher (Orville Cummings) and Ensign Adira Tal (Blu Del Barrio) are the only non-commanders with regular speaking parts on the bridge. The rest of the bridge crew is composed of Lt. Commander Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Lt. Commander Joann Owoswkun (Oyin Oladejo), Lt. Commander Gen Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon), and Lt. Commander Eva Nilsson (Sara Mitich).

When Ronald Bryce (Ronnie Rowe) was promoted to Lieutenant Commander, he was transferred to the U.S.S. Curie and replaced by Christopher.

As Maynard points out, when Burnham or Saru are not available, it seems like the choice to sit in the center seat is random — since everyone is equal in rank. Fans remember that on “Voyager,” there were differences in rank, and Ensign Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) remained at that rank throughout the seven seasons of the series.

On Reddit, fans note that Kim remained ensign aboard the U.S.S. Voyager because “someone’s got to be the ensign.” Fans pointed out the episode “Night,” where Kim is on the bridge, in charge, while other senior officers are away or asleep.

Since the bridge roles on “Star Trek” were initially modeled after the U.S. Navy, comparing how many high-ranking officers serve in a real-life bridge makes sense. Thanks to this listing by former service member Sean Valigura, it’s clear to see that the majority of the crew serving on an aircraft carrier’s bridge are not Lieutenant Commanders or Lieutenant. Aside from the Captain (or Commanding Officer) and the Officer of the Deck (Lieutenant), most others are enlisted sailors.

Even “The Original Series” had a line of command which made sense. At the top was Captain Kirk (William Shatner), followed by Lt. Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy), who served as the First Officer and Science Officer. Next, there was Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu (George Takei), who served as the Helmsman and Navigation Officer; Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), as Communications Officer; and lastly, Ensign Pavel Checkov (Walter Koenig), who was the Helmsman and Weapons Officer.

Perhaps the Discovery bridge crew are all so highly ranked because they are the only people alive to operate the ship, which was built 700 years in the past. Or it could mean that the writers haven’t wanted to let Owoswkun, Detmer, and the others leave the show to serve aboard another ship, as they did with Bryce.

However, it seems that the Harry Kim argument, where ”someone has to be the ensign” would make sense for the Discovery. Perhaps changes in rank and duties might clear up who does what. As Decider’s Brett White wrote, the ”actual bridge crew, the officers that do essential things like handle operations or pilot the ship, are mostly on the periphery.” White also said that the bridge crew seems “fractured.”

