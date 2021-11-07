Original ‘Star Trek’ Actors Who Served Their Countries

Joseph Campbell, author, says, “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

It probably wouldn’t surprise you to know that some of the main actors from “Star Trek” the original series joined the military to serve a great cause. Some enlisted to help stop the Nazis in WWII. But it’s not just actors – there’s an important figure who helped his country defeat the Axis powers. And there’s another actor, fed up with college, who decided to join the U.S. Army Reserves during the Korean War.

Read on to see which “Star Trek” figures were war heroes and how the military helped their careers. While you’re at it, see some of the ways they helped their countries in the military.





Play



Time To Kill (1945) In this short armed forces educational film, sailors consider and discuss life after World War II. Stars: George Reeves and DeForest Kelly 2011-03-05T13:42:44Z

DeForest Kelley

DeForest Kelley — Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy — was actually born Jackson DeForest Kelley. The Southern gentleman, hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, entered the Army Air Corps on March 10, 1943. During his time in the military, he served as a control tower operator in Roswell, New Mexico. Afterward, he was assigned to the first Motion Picture Unit as he had acting experience.

In this training film, Time to Kill, you may recognize Kelley as well as another super star – George Reeves (also known as Superman).

In 1946, Kelley was honorably discharged.

He went on to continue his acting career, playing a number of westerns before becoming the Enterprise’s friendly doctor.

James Doohan (Scotty on Star Trek) shot two snipers on D-Day and was wounded a total of seven times during World War II. pic.twitter.com/2qBADwBm4P — Weird History (@weird_hist) November 18, 2019

D-Day Hero James Doohan

Canadian-born, James Doohan — Montgomery “Scotty” Scott — joined the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in 1938. The year after, Doohan joined the Royal Canadian Artillery, 14th (Midland) Field Battery of the 2nd Canadian Infantry Division. In 1940, he became a commissioned lieutenant. In 1944, he was one of the infantry pushing forward on D-Day.

“The sea was rough,” Doohan recalled as he entered Juno Beach, according to Star Trek. “We were more afraid than [we were of] the Germans.”

After reaching Juno beach, he shot two snipers and got his men to higher ground. In the same article, he and other Canadians crossed a minefield laid for tanks — their bodies lighter than heavy machinery.

Later that night, Doohan was hit by friendly-fire six times with one bullet hitting a silver cigarette case, saving his life. Another bullet hit his right middle finger though, which needed to be amputated. The four other bullets hit him in the leg, but Doohan obviously survived.

After recovering from his wounds, he trained as Air Observation Pilot Course 40 pilot.

Family Phile says, Doohan was once labelled the “craziest pilot in the Canadian Air Force.” The same information indicates a stunt that landed Doohan in hot water. He flew a plane “between mountainside telegraph poles to prove it could be done.”

Eventually he left Canada for the U.S., earning a scholarship to New York City.





Play



Gene Roddenberry Up Close and Personal Interview Clips from "Gene Roddenberry Up Close and Personal" DVD, 1981, the longest and most intimate TV interview he ever gave. Full interview available for sale at roddenberryinterview.com Buy now at roddenberryinterview.com/ 2010-12-12T22:16:41Z

The Great Bird

Eugene (Gene) Wesley Roddenberry entered into the Army Air Corps as a second lieutenant stationed in the Pacific theater at Guadalcanal. He flew B-17 bombers there, including one bomber called the Yankee Doodle.

War History says, during the war, a Chinese pilot befriended Roddenberry: Kim Noonien Singh. Apparently, Roddenberry used this name for Khan Noonien Singh (from “Space Seed” and “Wrath of Khan”) and Data’s father Dr. Noonien Soong (from “Star Trek: The Next Generation). It was Roddenberry’s hope to capture his old friend’s attention; he’d lost track of him and wanted to reconnect. (Although some sources claim the friend’s name is Noonien Wang.)

Military indicates that, “After 89 combat missions and at the rank of captain, Roddenberry was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal before being honorably discharged in 1945.”

During WWII, he started writing, selling stories and poetry to various magazines and the New York Times. Afterward, he joined the Air Force to help them identify causes for aircraft crashes. The Oatmeal covered, famously, Roddenberry’s further adventures in flying before deciding to do other things, including serving the LAPD and then starting “Star Trek.”





Play



Combat Psychiatry Korean War Era With Leonard Nimoy of Star Trek And Fess Parker of Davy Crockett Like This Movie Trailer? Go to militaryvideo.com/ to purchase the entire 30-minute video, or to see movie trailers of over 700 other military videos. Produced by the Marine Corps in 1954, this film looks at the role of the Division Psychiatrist in dealing with Marines with varying degrees of combat fatigue. Leonard Nimoy and Fess… 2009-10-20T22:15:51Z

Korean War – Leonard Nimoy

Unhappy at college, Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock) was looking for a way to pay the bills. Although Nimoy was never in WWII, he volunteered for service in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1953, during the Korean War according to Military. Nimoy rose to the rank of sergeant during his time in the entertainment division. More than earning his rank, he became a star of training films, including playing a young service member who has post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and needs a psychiatrist. (You may’ve noticed Fess Parker, known for Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, in the same video.)

Thank You, Heroes

Going into Veterans Day or Remembrance Day, it’s important to thank everyone who’s served their country, including those who served during WWII. Some of the “Star Trek” greats didn’t hesitate to help their nation. During their time, they even advanced their careers.

Maybe it was that grit that enabled them to play Dr. McCoy, Mr. Scott, and Mr. Spock as well as write Star Trek.

READ NEXT: George Takei Responds to Anti-Asian Violence