‘Trek in the News’: Stewart, McFadden, Oswalt, Johnson, & More

Gates McFadden & Patrick Stewart Made the Trek to San Diego Comic-Con for ‘Picard’

Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden reunited on July 23, 2022, at San Diego Comic-Con for a Hall H panel celebrating the upcoming third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard.” The third season will feature a larger “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunion that will include Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Michael Dorn. During the panel, according to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Alex Kurtzman told fans to expect a female antagonist, but would not reveal anything more than that. Fans in attendance were also treated to a teaser video that depicted the latest looks for the familiar characters, which include a white-haired Worf (Dorn) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) wearing a captain’s uniform. The panel was moderated by Lea Thompson, the “Back to the Future” actress who directed two season-two episodes of “Picard” and made a brief guest star appearance in one episode.

‘You Are Only as Good as Those Around You’

Also at Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed that season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will feature a crossover episode with characters from the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” According to a press release from Paramount+, “In this special crossover episode, featuring both live-action and animation, fans can expect to see Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, from ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks,’ joining the U.S.S. Enterprise in season two of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’ The episode will be directed by ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actor and director Jonathan Frakes.” Paramount+ also released a season-three trailer that featured the space station Deep Space 9 from the series, “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

‘Just Circle Around & Pretend We’re in Awe of the Pylons’

The upcoming Netflix series “The Sandman” will feature actor and comedian Patton Oswalt in a key role as the voice of Matthew the Raven, it was confirmed during a “Sandman” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. That panel, according to Variety, featured Oswalt and the rest of the cast, plus “Sandman” creator Neil Gaiman, who has developed and executive produced the show. A Netflix press release notes, “When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.” According to Memory Alpha, Patton voiced Spot 73, Dr. Jurati’s digital/virtual cat — and a tip of the cap to Data’s feline, Spot — in the “Star Trek: Picard” episode, “Penance.” Patton will also be seen soon in the upcoming movie, “I Love My Dad.” “The Sandman” will premiere on August 5, 2022.

Patton Oswalt Has Been Doing Voiceovers Lately for ‘Star Trek: Picard’ & Now ‘The Sandman’

Another “Star Trek” guest actor, one who has emerged as one of the world’s biggest TV and movie stars, made a major impression on fans at San Diego Comic-Con. Dwayne Johnson, who was better known as The Rock during his wrestling days, took the stage at a “Black Adam” Hall H panel on July 23 wearing full Black Adam regalia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the trade paper, “‘Black Adam hails from ‘Jungle Cruise’ director Jaume Collet-Serra and will feature a team new to the DC films, The Justice Society of America. That includes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). As for Johnson, he plays Black Adam — an antihero imbued with ancient power.” The film will open on October 21, 2022.



According to Memory Alpha, Johnson played the Pendari Champion, who battled Seven of Nine, in the “Star Trek: Voyager” episode “Tsunkatse,” which debuted on February 9, 2000, during the show’s sixth season. Aldis Hodge is also a “Star Trek” veteran. According to Memory Alpha, Hodge portrayed the human soldier Craft in the “Star Trek: Short Treks” episode “Calypso,” which premiered on November 8, 2018. Deadline reported on July 13, 2022, that Hodge had just wrapped production on a “heist romantic drama” called “Marmalade,” in which he co-stars with Joe Keery of “Stranger Things” and Camila Morrone.