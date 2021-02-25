The Real Story of Why Kes was Written off ‘Voyager’

During the fourth season of Star Trek: Voyager, the character Kes was suddenly written off the show. At the time, very little was said about Jennifer Lien’s departure or why her character had been abruptly axed.

Voyager’s showrunners made vague statements about her character arc fizzling out, but no concrete explanation was given. Lien didn’t clarify why she left the show either. The lack of information led to rampant rumors about Lien’s exit within the fanbase.

The Rumors About Lien’s Departure

Some fans theorized that in order to bring on Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, an actor had to be cut from the show. The theory states that because Kes’ storyline hadn’t played out the way the showrunners intended, she was cut to make room for Seven of Nine. This was by far the most circulated rumor.

Other fans said that when contract renewals came up and money had to be saved, she was fired instead of Garrett Wang, These rumors suggested that though Lien was better-liked by the cast and crew, Wang had just been named one of the year’s sexiest men by People Magazine. So, they kept him instead of Lien because of his higher profile.

A less circulated rumor claimed that Lien had actually been fired from Voyager because she had a drug problem. Though this rumor continued to pop up for years, fans didn’t want to believe it was true.

The Real Story

Only one of the rumors came close to the real reason that Lien left the show. The behind-the-scenes book Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration, released this summer, finally revealed the real story behind Lien’s exit. Turns out, it had nothing to do with contracts or budget restraints, and it definitely didn’t have to do with Ryan’s addition to the main cast.

The authors of Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration, Ben Robinson and Mark Wright, spoke to each of the main cast members for the book except Lien. She stopped giving interviews after she retired from acting, which happened shortly after her exit from Voyager. Each of her costars described Lien as a talented actress who was able to access a deep well of emotion and bring that into her character effortlessly. They also said that the emotional well she was tapping from seemed to be filled with dark waters.

Her costars, the writers, and the producers got to see those dark waters in the rare scenes where her character, Kes, got upset or angry. Many said they saw glimpses of Lien’s inner pain in the episode “Warlord,” when a warrior entity possed Kes’ body.

After a few seasons on the show, more of Lien’s troubled waters began to seep out. It became very apparent to her costars and the producers that she was struggling with mental health issues and possibly addiction. Her personal issues started impacting her ability to truly show up for her performances.

Showrunner Jeri Taylor told Robinson and Wright that she tried to provide Lien support.

“We knew that there was something going on,” Taylor admitted. “But she wouldn’t talk or let us offer to help.”

Though they didn’t want to, the showrunners decided to terminate Lien’s contract and write Kes off the show. The abrupt departure of the actress and the character wasn’t what the showrunners wanted at all. They’d intended to explore Kes’ character over the entire six or seven-season run of the show. Though the writers admitted that they were having trouble realizing the concept they’d had for Kes at the beginning, they were hoping to have the chance to bring the character back on track. However, Lien’s personal issues prevented that from happening.

A Long Battle With Addiction

My six degrees of Star Trek is kind of sad. Jennifer Lien who played Kes on Voyager lives one county over and I also work with an officer that has arrested her many times…as has her husband who works at another Dept in another adjoining county. So sad what has happened to her. — Holden Mcshay (@HoldenMcshay) May 5, 2020

Unfortunately, Lien’s life continued to spiral out of control after she left Voyager. In 2015, she made headlines when she was arrested for indecent exposure. According to Variety, Lien had a confrontation with a neighbor, during which she revealed her buttocks and breasts while children were present. Variety also noted that the incident wasn’t her first arrest in 2015. Earlier in the year, she’d been arrested in connection with an assault which led to several charges.

A few years later, WATE 6, a Tennessee ABC affiliate, reported that Lien was arrested for driving after losing her license. The outlet noted that she’d been arrested a week prior for the same charge and that she’d lost her license after a previous DUI.

The same year, Reddit user mrnotu, shared a picture from their local newspaper, which showed a report about Lien being arrested for DUI and assault. The text of the article, which was visible in the photo, said that she allegedly spat on a police officer while being arrested for a DUI. The article also stated that Lien was “again facing criminal charges,” suggesting that this was a semi-regular occurrence for the former actress.

Lien has stayed out of the news for the past few years. She doesn’t appear to have any public social media accounts, so it’s hard to know how things are going for her now.

