What Time Does ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Release?

The first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” is almost here, and “Star Wars” fans might want to stay up late to catch it as soon as it releases. But just how long do you have to wait until Season 1 Episode 1 of “The Book of Boba Fett” airs? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest episode in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus.

The Premiere of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Release Early in the Morning on December 29

The official release time for the first episode in the new “Book of Boba Fett” series is Wednesday, December 29 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time. This is the time all new TV episodes typically premiere on Disney Plus (and is confirmed by Inverse.)

This means that the episode will premiere at the following times in different time zones:

1:01 a.m. Mountain time

2:01 a.m. Central time

3:01 a.m. Eastern time

9:01 p.m. in Honolulu, Hawaii

11:01 p.m. in Juneau, Alaska

If you don’t see the new episode right at 3:01 a.m. Eastern (or the equivalent in your time zone), this is typically simply because it may take some time for the new episode to show up on all devices and apps. Sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear.

Disney Plus releases its new episodes around the same time Netflix does (just after 3 a.m. Eastern), but the exact time varies a bit from week to week, depending on the servers. Typically though, the episode shows up on most Disney Plus devices no later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern.

Disney’s synopsis for the new series reads: “‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian,’ finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

What To Do If You See an Error When Trying to Watch a New Episode

On rare occasions, viewers have received an Error Code 41 when trying to watch a new episode on Disney Plus. This was encountered sometimes during last season’s “The Mandalorian.” The error reads: “The requested media is not available. Please try again. If you continue to have problems, please contact Disney+ Subscription Support. (Error Code 41.)”

The Disney+ help page explains what Error Code 41 means. The explanation reads:

If you see the following error message when attempting to play a video… it means the video you’re trying to watch is temporarily unavailable. This is probably due to an unusually high surge of traffic to a particular title. To resolve this issue, relaunch the Disney+ app or refresh the site and try again in a few minutes. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us for assistance.

Heavy has encountered this error once when trying to play a new episode of “The Mandalorian” and some other Disney+ episodes right when they were released. However, Heavy was able to make the new episode play by accessing Disney+ through a different device. So if you’re getting the error on your device, try a desktop browser or different device instead. Or try restarting the device or just waiting a few minutes to see if the servers were overloaded.

This error typically won’t appear if you try to watch the new episode several hours after it is first released.