Is Starbucks Open on Thanksgiving 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

If you’re wanting to enjoy Starbucks on Thanksgiving 2020, will the store near you be open? The answer varies depending on your location. Some stores will be open, but not necessarily all of them, and hours may vary for the holiday. Read on for more details.

Some Starbucks May Be Open for Thanksgiving, But Check with Your Local Store

A representative of Starbucks told Heavy that it is best for customers to check with their local store to know what hours it may be open today for Thanksgiving.

“We recommend customers use the Starbucks Store locator and the Starbucks App to determine hours at their local stores,” they shared.

Remember: store times could vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s best to check with your local store to see if they’re open, serving people inside, or only serving people to-go or delivery. The situation could vary depending on the store’s location.

You can order and pay through the Starbucks app to keep everything contactless at select stores. Many have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. The Starbucks Uber Eats page is here.

Check out the Starbucks locator here for more details.

Thanksgiving Specials

Although Starbucks may not have a Thanksgiving-specific discount for today, they are offering many holiday beverages that customers may enjoy. A Starbucks representative told Heavy: “Customers can enjoy their favorite holiday beverages including Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte, alongside seasonal menu items. More information about the Holidays at Starbucks is available here.”

Starbucks’ holiday food offerings include a Cranberry Orange Scone, a Cranberry Bliss Bar, a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, a Snowman Cookie, and a Snowman Cake Pop.

This year, Starbucks is also offering a new cup design that features many elements of the holiday season, including ribbons, green, and red. The theme this year is “Carry the Merry.” In fact, this year’s cup comes in four designs that you can choose from.

Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks, said in a press release: “Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy. In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

One design features ribbons, another features ripes around a field of green with polka dots, another is red with green ornaments, and the fourth is a classic ribbon design with STARBUCKS written in large letters.

You can also order festive gifts for friends from Starbucks this year. The options include a Glitter Pink Swirl Cold Cup, a Pink Grid Cold Cup, an Iridescent Tumbler, a Pearl Ombre Tumbler (smaller 8 ounce size), a purple water bottle, a Luster Swirl Mug, and holiday-inspired packaged coffee, along with holiday gift cards.

