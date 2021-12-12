Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Is Dating Michael B. Jordan

“Family Feud” star Steve Harvey and his daughter, Lori, are teaming up together for the 2021 Miss Universe competition. According to People, 24-year-old Lori Harvey will be included in the Miss Universe selection committee.

Steve Harvey, 64, said he was looking forward to working with his daughter. “I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day,” he said to People.

Lori Harvey revealed she was also “excited” to work with her father for the first time. “I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!” she told the outlet.

Lori Harvey will be joined in the selection committee by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Rena Sofer, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima, and actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera and Adamari López.

Steve Harvey said hosting the Miss Universe pageant was the “highlight” of his year.

“I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it,” Steve Harvey told People. “Each show I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage.”

Michael B. Jordan Said Lori Harvey Helped Him Prepare for His Role

“Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan hasn’t been shy about his affection for Lori Harvey. During an interview on “The View,” the Hollywood star his relationship with his partner helped him prepare for his latest role in “A Journal for Jordan.”

The film is one of the first times Jordan is playing a romantic character.

“One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me,” Jordan told host Joy Behar on “The View,” per Hollywood Life. “Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.”

Lori Harvey & Jordan Spent the Holidays Together

Lori Harvey and Jordan — who confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2021 — don’t often share pictures to their official Instagram pages. But Lori Harvey shared some rare photos of herself celebrating Thanksgiving with her boyfriend this year.

“Extremely thankful,” she wrote on November 25, 2021. The first image was a boomerang of the model sitting on the actor’s lap while he drank a glass of white wine.

Jordan, 34, first confessed his love for the model in February 2021. “I love you baby 🤍🖤,” he captioned an Instagram picture of them together. The post has since amassed 3.7 million likes.

Don’t miss the 70th Miss Universe Competition when it airs live from Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

