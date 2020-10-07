Sun on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/7/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 4 remaining contestants from “Group A” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 7. One of those contestants is the Sun.

Here’s what we know about the Sun after their first performance on The Masked Singer, and which celebrities might be hiding behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ the Sun Clues So Far

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, the Sun’s first clue for curious fans was, “If you’re trying to figure out who I am, here’s a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter.”

In the Sun’s first animated clue package of the season, there were a number of significant-seeming visual clues. Some of them included: a Mickey Mouse silhouette, a jaguar sitting by a pool, and a sign reading “Gold Member.”

The Sun revealed that she went through “a deep depression” in the past, and also that she “has set quite a few records.”

FOX teases that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accomplishments belong to the celebrity behind the Sun mask?

Top Guesses for Sun on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Sun’s premiere night performance, the leading guess for the Sun’s celebrity identity is LeAnn Rimes. The panel guessed she might be Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, or even Madonna.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

