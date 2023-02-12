Super Bowl 2023 Surprise Performers Predictions

Rihanna is gearing up for her comeback performance at Super Bowl LVII, taking the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show. At a press conference ahead of Sunday’s big game, the singer revealed she narrowed her musical catalog down into just a 13-minute performance. Having collaborated with some of the biggest musical artists in the world, fans have been left theorizing if any performers will make a surprise appearance on the field.

Not all halftime headliners are joined by guests, including The Who in 2010 and Lady Gaga in 2017. But should there be any guest appearances, FanDuel odds favor Jay-Z, Calvin Harris and Drake, according to The Sports News.

While the odds are slim, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Kid Cudi, David Guetta, Paul McCartney, Pharell Williams, SZA, Future, Chris Martin, Ne-Yo and Shakira are among The Sports News’ other suggested performers.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The halftime show is approximately an hour-and-a-half into the game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. Rihanna is expected to take the stage around 7:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, according to Billboard.

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said in an NFL press release. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Jay-Z Is Likely to Join Rihanna for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Play

Rihanna – Umbrella (Orange Version) (Official Music Video) ft. JAY-Z REMASTERED IN HD! Get Rihanna’s eighth studio album ANTI now: Download on TIDAL: smarturl.it/downloadANTI Stream on TIDAL: smarturl.it/streamANTIdlx Download on iTunes: smarturl.it/dlxANTI Download on Google Play: smarturl.it/ANTIdlxgp Download on Amazon: geni.us/amzANTI Music video by Rihanna performing Umbrella. (C) 2007 The Island Def Jam Music Group #Rihanna #Umbrella #Remastered 2009-12-14T03:28:47Z

The Sports News labeled Jay-Z as the “runaway favorite” to join Rihanna on stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show, with FanDuel odds of -400.

The rapper is a founder of Roc Nation, which serves as the “strategic entertainment advisors” for the show, NFL announced in a press release.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said of Rihanna in the press release. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

According to CBS Sports, the 53-year-old was a “major player” in Rihanna’s life. They collaborated numerous items, including on “Umbrella,” “Run This Town” and “Talk the Talk.”

Calvin Harris & Drake Could Make Surprise Appearances

Play

Rihanna – We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris Get Rihanna’s eighth studio album ANTI now: Download on TIDAL: smarturl.it/downloadANTI Stream on TIDAL: smarturl.it/streamANTIdlx Download on iTunes: smarturl.it/dlxANTI Download on Google Play: smarturl.it/ANTIdlxgp Download on Amazon: geni.us/amzANTI Buy on iTunes – idj.to/iWfndL #VEVOCertified on Jan 5, 2012. youtube.com/vevocertified vevo.com/watch/USUV71101839?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=description&utm_campaign=ytd 2011-10-20T04:00:00Z

Calvin Harris follows Jay-Z in likely guests of Rihanna’s, with The Sports News reporting his FanDuel odds as -175. Drake closely trails him, with the publication listing his FanDuel odds at -150.

The DJ collaborated with Rihanna on his biggest Billboard Top 100 hit, “We Found Love,” Billboard reported. The song was released in 2011. They followed it up with “This Is What You Came For” in 2016.

Drake has worked with the Fenty founder five times, reported Insider. Their collaborations include a remix of “Lemon,” “What’s My Name?” “Too Good,” “Work” and “Take Care.”

READ NEXT: How Much Commercials Cost in the 2023 Super Bowl