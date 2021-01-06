‘Survivor’ Castaway Marries, Announces Pregnancy

One former Survivor castaway has been busy this holiday season! Angelia “Angie” Layton revealed on Instagram recently that not only did she get married right before Christmas, but the former Miss Utah USA and her husband are now expecting a baby! Read on for what we know about their relationship and when she’s due.

Angie Is Now Mrs. Berhow

Layton married Clint Berhow on December 10 at a destination wedding in Maui, Hawaii. The couple normally resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. Layton wrote on Instagram, “The most beautiful day, I’ll never forget.”

Then less than two weeks later, the Berhow family announced that they are expecting a new bundle of joy in 2021. The Instagram post read, “The best Christmas gift will be arriving this summer. We are soo beyond excited & soo blessed!! Merry Christmas.”

Berhow, who is an executive vice president at Element Solar Energy according to his LinkedIn profile, added on his own post, “Lil Berhow 2021!! Never been more excited to bring a little one into this world with my best friend!”

Pictured with Layton and Berhow is Layton’s son from a previous relationship with Rich Appel. Their son Ledger James was born in February 2017, so he is almost four years old. In the comments on Layton’s post, a friend said that Ledger “will be the cutest big bro,” to which Layton responded, “He is soooo excited to be a big brother.”

There were words of congratulations from various other reality TV personalities and Layton’s pageant friends, including Hannah Ann Sluss of The Bachelor, Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers, and Miss Maryland USA 2011 Allyn Rose.

In a subsequent post, Layton showed off her baby bump for the first time, writing, “Peace out 2020. One of the hardest years of my life, that turned into one of the greatest! 2021, I’m ready for you! I can’t wait to be a mama to this little angel! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!”

Based on her saying she’s due in the summer and the fact that she has a baby bump already, we’d guess she’s due in June 2021. When asked on the post how she fit that “beautifully tummy” into her wedding gown, Layton responded that “it barely did.”

Layton Competed on ‘Survivor: Philippines’ and Several Pageants

Layton originally appeared on Survivor: Philippines where she forged an early alliance with Malcolm Freberg, but because Matsing couldn’t seem to win a challenge early on, she was voted out third. Prior to Survivor, she was Miss Utah Teen USA and finished third runner-up at the 2010 Miss Teen USA pageant.

After Survivor, Layton went on to appear in a Reebok commercial and won Miss Utah USA 2014. She competed in the 2014 Miss USA pageant but did not make it out of the preliminaries. She also appeared in the video game The Haunted Horseman.

As for when Survivor will return, there is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022, but there is no word yet on if they can make that happen.

