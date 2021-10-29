Jeff Probst Reveals What Kind of ‘Survivor’ Player He Would Be

“Survivor” host Jeff Probst has been offering fans of the show insights into the game on social media as it airs the season. He asks fans “what would you do?” questions and sometimes, he reveals his own answers. In a recent on, he revealed what kind of “Survivor” player he would be and if he would ever throw an immunity challenge — and he gives a great reason for his answer.

Probst Says He Would Be a ‘Risky’ Player, But He ‘Would Never’ Throw an Immunity Challenge

In an Instagram video, Probst asks the fans, “Would you ever throw an immunity challenge? In other words, lose on purpose so you could go to Tribal Council and vote somebody out.”

He goes on to say that he has never played the game, but he thinks he would be a risk-taker in the game — but not this risk.

“Obviously, it’s situational and I have never played, but if I did play, I like to think I would be a risky player because I’ve seen that pay off,” said Probst.

But he added, “Some risks I wouldn’t take and one of them is I would never go to Tribal if I didn’t have to because, as somebody who has witnessed every Tribal Council, I’ve seen how often things get crazy and somebody walks into Tribal feeling confident and they never make it back to camp. So, what would you do? Is there any scenario in which you would throw a challenge and go to Tribal on purpose?”

Probst Has Also Been Sharing Some Behind-the-Scenes Goodies With Fans

In video for the official “Survivor” Instagram account, Probst showed some behind-the-scenes footage of the Dream Team — the group of people who run challenges for the show in order to test them out — doing the boulder challenge from the October 27 episode, which was a grueling challenge for the castaways.

He also gave fans some details about the situation with personal items the castaways have in a separate Instagram video with another “what would you do?” question.

“Every player has a personal bag, so if you had an advantage or an idol and nobody knew about it, would you keep it in your personal bag and just keep an eye on your personal bag at all times? That’s the easiest way, then you know where it is,” said Probst. “Or are you more likely, because you’re suspicious, to never put it in your bag and dig a hole up somewhere, hoping that you don’t go to a challenge and then there’s a switch and then you don’t have your advantage because you left it back at your beach?”

He also wondered if fans would “ever look through somebody’s personal bag” because “there’s no rule saying you can’t do it.”

Finally, Probst wondered, “If you found something in the bag that helped you vote somebody out and you made it to the end and they were on the jury, would you tell them you did it, hoping they’d give you credit? Or would you hope they never found out?”

Oooh, that’s a good one. Based on what we’ve seen with bitter juries, there is no way we would tell someone we went through their stuff and that’s why they got voted out. Yikes.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

