WATCH: Mike Turner’s Unusual ‘Survivor’ Audition Video

“Survivor 42” runner-up Mike Turner recently released his “Survivor” application video, and it isn’t exactly what you might expect.

Instead of producing some kind of outdoorsy, exotic video to prove his ability to withstand the conditions (as contestants often used to in the early days of the show), or showcasing any of his many skills he may have learned from being a firefighter that could help him win challenges or survive the elements, or even talking to the camera about what might make him a good pick for the show, Mike instead submitted a rather bizarre 38-second video of himself singing and talking to himself from atop a roof, in a video originally meant for his wife.

Mike Intended for the Video to Only Be for His Girlfriend

After much demand, here is my first and ONLY #Survivor Application Tape I submitted to @cbstv in 2019.

On a whim, I sent in a 38 second video that was originally meant for my now wife of me singing while I was on top of a roof cleaning a gutter for my business!!! pic.twitter.com/cADfqrcaJE — Stan Mike Turner (@HobokenMikeT) June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, Mike posted his authentic “Survivor” audition video to Twitter (above), which he said was his “first and ONLY” application tape to the show. He added that, “On a whim, I sent in a 38 second video that was originally meant for my now wife of me singing while I was on top of a roof cleaning a gutter for my business!!!”

The video begins with Mike scanning the top of the roof, saying it was “a little scary.” He then told his co-worker, Tom, that he was making the video for then-girlfriend. “Who else would I be talking to?” he added. “I only have one girlfriend now. Always.”

Indeed, Mike did go on to marry his girlfriend, Staci, who later became Staci Turner. Several members of his “Survivor” family, including winner Maryanne Oketch, would attend the wedding. However, the video would, of course, not end up being just for Staci.

“ITS CRAZY HOW LIFE WORK OUT !!!!” Mike said in a follow-up tweet. “After 20 years of watching the best game there is, this video somehow made one of my biggest dreams come true !!!!” He added in a message to fans, both of “Survivor” and of himself that it “just goes to show[,] never give up on a goal or your dreams !!!!”

In the “audition tape,” Mike also gave a brief rendition of Luther Vandross’s “Always and Forever,” singing some of the first verse.

Hopeful Applicants Should Take Note of Mike’s Highly Unorthodox Audition Tape

As one fan online noted of Mike’s extremely unusual audition tape, “This just epitomises how little casting crew cares about the ‘who I would play as’ and all the other casting video tropes people seem to put in their videos.”

Indeed, Mike ended up making a huge impact on the season in which he was cast. Though he didn’t end up winning, he would come in second, making it through all 39 days. Furthermore, he was also arguably the most prominent character of the season, blowing all other contestants out of the water with the overall amount of confessionals (Mike would end up with 57 overall, compared to the 48 received by Maryanne, who came in second).

Indeed, as another fan pointed out, “[Mike] was amazing casting.” There is no doubt about that, and somehow, despite the inane lack of context, the CBS casting department seemed to have known that immediately. No doubt it paid off for them. Hopeful future castaways learning to perfect their audition tape should take note.

“Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 43 will be premiering in September 2022.