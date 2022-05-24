Is ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Canceled or Renewed?

With the finale of “Survivor 42” fast approaching, fans are already looking ahead to seasons 43 and onward. So has the hit CBS reality show been renewed for another season? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming seasons so far:

‘Survivor’ Has Been Renewed for Seasons 43 & 44

As reported in mid-March, “Survivor” has been picked up by CBS for at least another two seasons. In fact, filming for “43” is already underway, and the cast has even been leaked, making fans run wild with speculation about what we might be in store for for the upcoming seasons.

What’s most important to remember is that this is all still very preliminary, and we don’t know much about season 43 beyond the fact that there is a season 43, let alone what the season will look like beyond its location. Since this is the end of “Survivor’s” fall season, little is known about the content for seasons 43 and 44, given that most of it hasn’t even happened yet.

At the end of the show’s winter seasons, on the other hand, we often have much more knowledge about the upcoming season, given that it has already been shot and mostly edited, and host Jeff Probst and CBS are much more open about teasing what’s in store.

In December, for instance, it was widely reported that much of “Survivor 41’s” layout, including many of the show’s new twists and advantages, would be returning for season 42. Now, however, given how the power of most of those twists lay in their unpredictability, many of them have been rendered more or less ineffective since the casts of “43” and “44” have already seen them in action, so they will likely not be returning.

However, given Probst’s well-known fondness for new twists and his diehard belief that the more unpredictable “Survivor” becomes, the better it is, the “43” and “44” castaways – and viewers – are highly likely to encounter new twists similar to the ones we saw over the last year.

In addition, we do know that “Survivor 43” will continue to be shot in Fiji. This is unsurprising, given that Probst has essentially gone on the record stating that this is a permanent shooting location.

‘Survivor 43’ Will Be Airing in September, & Is Likely Going Back to 39 Days

Fans are likely going to have to wait until sometime in September until “Survivor 43” reaches the airwaves, as is normally the case with the show’s fall seasons.

However, there is at least one new element to look forward to: as part of a new IMAX Live program, “Survivor 43” will actually be premiering in theaters for fans who wish to purchase tickets. Though details on IMAX Live are scarce as of now, Heavy will continue to update that story.

In addition, based on the filming dates, which CBS has stated would be between mid-May and early July 2022, it is safe to say that shooting has gone back to the regular 39 day schedule, rather than the shortened 26 day schedule. The latter schedule was implemented due to the mandatory quarantines cast and crew had to undergo before filming for seasons 41 and 42, much to the disappointment of many fans. As a result, fans should be glad to know that “Survivor” is going back to normal, at least in one respect.

The three-hour season finale of “Survivor 42” airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.