Fans React to ‘Survivor 43’ Cast Rumors

“Survivor 42” is coming to a close, which means fans are already searching for clues about the next season.

CBS has not released an official cast list, but the YouTube account All Winners Survivor recently caught the attention of fans after sharing a leaked “Survivor 43” cast list.

The list features 18 castaways that are rumored to be on the next season.

‘Survivor 43’ Leaked Cast List

Cassidy Clark

Age: 25

Residence: San Marcos, Texas

Occupation: Merchandising Major

Cody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Manager

Ryan Medrano

Age: 24

Residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Sami Layadi

Age: 19

Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Student

Nneka Ejere

Age: 42

Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Director of Operations

Owen Knight

Age: 29

Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana

Morriah Young

Age: 28

Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Creator

Noelle Lambert

Age: 25

Residence: Londonderry, New Hampshire

Occupation: Paralympian

Lindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Residence: Downington, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Nurse

Mike Gabler

Age: 50

Residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve Specialist

Justine Brennan

Age: 29

Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Sales Manager

Karla Godoy

Age: 28

Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Educator

Jeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Residence: Hamilton, Massachusetts

Occupation: UX Designer

Jesse Lopez

Age: 26

Residence: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Ph.D. Student

Geo Bustamante

Age: 35

Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Web Designer

Jay Jones

Age: 37

Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Event Curator

Dwight Moore

Age: 22

Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Computer Science Student

Elie Scott

Age: 31

Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Psychologist

“Survivor” producers have not confirmed if any of the rumored castaways will appear on the show, so fans will have to wait for an official cast list to be announced.

‘Survivor’ Fans React to Cast Leak

A fan shared a photo of the list on Reddit with the title “the cast for Survivor 43 is here!”

Fans replied to the post with their thoughts on the potential new castaways.

“Very interested to see how Justine will do,” one Reddit user wrote. “Being an RSM is a very high-level corporate position. I’ll be curious how that will translate in [the] game.”

“Cool to have a Paralympian competing,” another user replied. “Noelle has a nice website if you want to learn more about her.”

“At first glance, I’ll be cheering for Nneka, Ryan, and Mike,” a third user wrote.

“Dwight, Mike, Owen, and Jeanine are my early favorites,” a fourth user replied.

“Team Karla 🤝 She’s taking the [win] this season,” a fifth user added.

One fan applauded the diversity of the cast, writing, “I think they are doing a great job of casting increased racial diversity. Now they need to start working on diversity of age too. Only three people over the age of 40?”

In November 2020, CBS announced a diversity pledge which stated that from now on, all unscripted programming will have casts “with at least 50% of the contestants being Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), beginning in the 2021-2022 broadcast season.”

