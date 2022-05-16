Fans React to ‘Survivor 43’ Cast Rumors

“Survivor 42” is coming to a close, which means fans are already searching for clues about the next season.
CBS has not released an official cast list, but the YouTube account All Winners Survivor recently caught the attention of fans after sharing a leaked “Survivor 43” cast list.
The list features 18 castaways that are rumored to be on the next season.
‘Survivor 43’ Leaked Cast List
Cassidy Clark
Age: 25
Residence: San Marcos, Texas
Occupation: Merchandising Major
Cody Assenmacher
Age: 35
Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Manager
Ryan Medrano
Age: 24
Residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Fitness Instructor
Sami Layadi
Age: 19
Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Student
Nneka Ejere
Age: 42
Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Director of Operations
Owen Knight
Age: 29
Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
Morriah Young
Age: 28
Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Creator
Noelle Lambert
Age: 25
Residence: Londonderry, New Hampshire
Occupation: Paralympian
Lindsay Carmine
Age: 42
Residence: Downington, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Nurse
Mike Gabler
Age: 50
Residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve Specialist
Justine Brennan
Age: 29
Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Sales Manager
Karla Godoy
Age: 28
Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Educator
Jeanine Zheng
Age: 24
Residence: Hamilton, Massachusetts
Occupation: UX Designer
Jesse Lopez
Age: 26
Residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Ph.D. Student
Geo Bustamante
Age: 35
Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Web Designer
Jay Jones
Age: 37
Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Event Curator
Dwight Moore
Age: 22
Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Computer Science Student
Elie Scott
Age: 31
Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Psychologist
To see photos of the rumored castaways, click HERE.
“Survivor” producers have not confirmed if any of the rumored castaways will appear on the show, so fans will have to wait for an official cast list to be announced.
‘Survivor’ Fans React to Cast Leak
A fan shared a photo of the list on Reddit with the title “the cast for Survivor 43 is here!”
Fans replied to the post with their thoughts on the potential new castaways.
“Very interested to see how Justine will do,” one Reddit user wrote. “Being an RSM is a very high-level corporate position. I’ll be curious how that will translate in [the] game.”
“Cool to have a Paralympian competing,” another user replied. “Noelle has a nice website if you want to learn more about her.”
“At first glance, I’ll be cheering for Nneka, Ryan, and Mike,” a third user wrote.
“Dwight, Mike, Owen, and Jeanine are my early favorites,” a fourth user replied.
“Team Karla 🤝 She’s taking the [win] this season,” a fifth user added.
One fan applauded the diversity of the cast, writing, “I think they are doing a great job of casting increased racial diversity. Now they need to start working on diversity of age too. Only three people over the age of 40?”
In November 2020, CBS announced a diversity pledge which stated that from now on, all unscripted programming will have casts “with at least 50% of the contestants being Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), beginning in the 2021-2022 broadcast season.”
“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. “Survivor” is also available on Paramount Plus. Sign up for a subscription HERE.
