Ricard Foye Reveals What Kind of Game Heather Aldret Played

Ricard Foye formed a tight bond with many of his “Survivor” castmates, but he recently revealed that he is not too fond of a particular season 41 castaway.

On a December 2021 episode of the “Drop Your Buffs” podcast, Ricard shared some behind-the-scenes details about “Survivor 41” alum, Heather Aldret.

On “Survivor,” Heather received what many fans refer to as an “invisible edit.” Her appearances on the screen were rare, and many viewers felt her underwhelming edit was “disrespectful.” To viewers, Heather appeared to be riding Erika Casupanan’s coattails through the game, but Ricard set the record straight on the “Drop Your Buffs” podcast. He told hosts Sean Ross and Evan Ross Katz that Heather is more devious than viewers expect.

Ricard Shares His Honest Opinion of Heather

On the December 2021 episode, Ricard shared some harsh words about his “Survivor 41” co-star.

“She’s interesting,” the Washington native said about his fellow season 41 castmate. “She’s not somebody I root for in life. I don’t like her much.”

Ricard told Sean and Evan that he bonded with Heather early on, but his opinion of her changed over time. He recalled a moment when Heather approached him and wanted him to promise to go through with a vote.

“She does this thing where she looks at you, and she says ‘look me in the eyes,’ and she gets really close to you and she like forces you to look her in the eyes,” he told the “Drop Your Buffs” hosts. He then went on to say that Heather asked him to “swear on his kid” that he would go through with a vote.

Ricard said that moment changed his relationship with Heather. “It was truly that moment for me. I was like no, I’m done with her,” the “Survivor” alum told Sean and Evan. “Like I’m gonna work with her, but she’s not my friend.”

Despite his personal feelings about Heather, Ricard did take the time to compliment her gameplay on the podcast.

“People really underestimate her,” he said. “She played a good game. I’m not gonna say it’s phenomenal, but she put a lot of work into plans. I admire her.”

Ricard on Speaking up for His Community

Ricard made history on “Survivor 41” when he made the courageous decision to speak out and request that host, Jeff Probst, retire his famous catchphrase, “Come on in, guys.” In the premiere episode, Jeff asked the season 41 cast if they were comfortable with the phrase given shifting gender norms in society. At the time, the cast agreed they were ok with the phrase, but later on, Ricard stepped forward and expressed his discomfort with the catchphrase.

The “Survivor” alum opened up to Evan and Sean on the “Drop Your Buffs” podcast about his decision to speak up.

He shared that he personally is not offended by the phrase but felt a responsibility to speak up for his community. “I work for a queer youth camp where we specifically focus on inclusive language,” he told the hosts. The 32 -year-old talked about the decision to say something after initially holding back. “For me to be in this game for money, and to not have my integrity intact and the bravery to say what I know is right for my community…I was so disappointed in myself.”

Ricard revealed that the decision to speak up wasn’t a solo decision. He told Sean and Evan that the season 41 cast had a conversation where they all mutually agreed that Ricard would say something.

Season 42 of “Survivor” will premiere on March 9, 2022, on CBS and Paramount Plus.