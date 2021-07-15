‘The Challenge’ Casts 3 ‘Survivor’ Alums

Several fan-favorite “Survivor” castaways, including two winners, will be joining the next season of “The Challenge.” Read on to find out who is headed for a new (ahem) challenge and what to expect from the upcoming season.

The ‘Survivor’ Castaways Joining ‘The Challenge’

Joining “The Challenge” for season 37, which is subtitled “Spies, Lies and Allies,” are “Survivor” winners Michele Fitzgerald and Tommy Sheehan, and two-time “Survivor” castaway Michaela Bradshaw. They are the third, fourth and fifth “Survivor” alumni to appear on “The Challenge” — Jay Starrett was the first, followed by Natalie Anderson.

Bradshaw first appeared on “Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X” where she finished in 14th place but was a memorable enough cast member that the show invited her back for “Survivor: Game Changers” the very next season — before her first season had even aired. On “Game Changers,” Bradshaw showed off what a fierce competitor she is, finishing in 7th place.

Fitzgerald first appeared on “Survivor Kaoh Rong,” which she won, defeating runner-up Aubry Bracco by a vote of five to two (third-place finisher Tai Trang did not receive any votes). Fitz would go on to compete on “Winners at War,” making it to the final three with Natalie Anderson and Tony Vlachos; she did not receive any votes to win, however.

Sheehan is the most recent non-returning player to win “Survivor.” He won “Island of the Idols,” defeating fellow finalist Dean Kowalski by a vote of eight to two (finalist Noura Salman did not receive any votes).

Bradshaw, Fitzgerald and Sheehan will be joining a cast that includes 17 international players for the first time ever, plus a set of seasoned “Challenge” veterans, including four-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, who is competing in his 19th overall “Challenge,” and Aneesa Ferreira, who has the record for most “Challenge” appearances without a win at 14 (this will be her 15th season).

The cast is as follows:

Veterans:

Tori Deal — 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez — 11th Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira — 15th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell — 9th Challenge

Kaycee Clark _ 3rd Challenge

Amanda Garcia — 6th Challenge

Big T — 4th Challenge

Nelson Thomas — 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton — 9th Challenge

Josh Martinez — 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie — 7th Challenge

Fessy Shafaat — 3rd Challenge

CT Tamburello — 19th Challenge

Devin Walker — 6th Challenge

Nam Vo — 2nd Challenge

Rookies

Michela Bradshaw – “Survivor US”

Michele Fitzgerald – “Survivor US”

Tacha Akide – “Big Brother Nigeria”

Emy Alupei – “Survivor: Romania”

Berna Canbeldek – “Survivor: Turkey”

Priscilla Anyabu – “Love Island US”

Tracy Candela -“Love Island Germany”

Bettina Buchanan – “Paradise Hotel Sweden”

Esther Agunbiade – “Big Brother Nigeria”

Lauren Coogan – “Love Island US”

Corey Lay – “12 Dates of Christmas”

Jeremiah White – “Love Island US”

Tommy Sheenan – “Survivor US”

Gabo Szabo – “Warsaw Shore” and “Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary”

Hughie Maughan – “Big Brother UK” and “Dancing with the Stars UK”

Emmanuel Neagu – “Survivor Romania”

Logan Sampedro – “Survivor Spain”

Kelz Dyke – “Too Hot to Handle UK”

Renan Hellemans – “EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium”

The description for the season promises:

A new era of “The Challenge” kicks off with 19 action-packed episodes featuring 34 challengers from around the world. Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. “Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

