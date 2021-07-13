WATCH: Jeff Probst Posts Exciting ‘Survivor 41’ Tease

CBS just announced that “Survivor” season 41 premieres on Wednesday, September 22 with a two-hour premiere episode. To celebrate, host Jeff Probst posted a new tease about the upcoming season. He has returned from filming — but he hasn’t cut his new shaggy ‘do — and he wants fans to know that this is the “dawn of a new era” of the game.

Probst Said Season 41 Marks the Beginning of a Brand-New Game

On the heels of the premiere date announcement, Probst posted a video where he said “we are back from shooting ‘Survivor 41’ and we have a premiere date, which I’m gonna tell you about, it’s very exciting.”

But the real reason for his video is to tease that “Survivor” is “a brand-new game” — because they had a year of not shooting to revamp the show.

“I just wanted to check in and let you know that ‘Survivor’ was tough for the players because think about it — we had an entire year where we weren’t shooting, so all we had was time to think and that’s a dangerous thing,” teased Probst.

He continued, “It led to us creating a new game that is much more dangerous. You could refer to it as ‘Survivor 2.0,’ you could call it ‘Dawn of a New Era,’ which it is. You could refer to ‘Survivor 41’ by saying ‘drop the 4, keep the 1’ because this is a brand-new game. All of these are true.”

In point of fact, the show went almost two years without filming. “Winners at War” was filmed in May and June 2019 and season 41 was filmed in April and May of 2021.

With the show being more dangerous than ever before, Probst compared it to the monster in a horror movie.

“Here’s the best way to think of this new version of ‘Survivor.’ ‘Survivor 41’ is like the monster in a horror movie and if you’re a player, it’s coming for you. So either you devour the monster or the monster will devour you,” said the Emmy-winning host.

Now that is a heck of a tease for the upcoming new season.

He concluded by saying, “‘Survivor 41’ premieres September 22, two-hour premiere! Wednesday night is ‘Survior’ night! It’s gonna be good to be back, I look forward to seeing you there.”

We can hardly wait. And fans aren’t the only people excited by Probst’s tease. Several former castaways jumped on his Instagram post to express their excitement and delight about the announcement.

“Monster seasons ftw!” wrote “Blood vs Water” winner Tyson Apostol. “Kaoh Rong” winner Michele Fitzgerald posted clapping emojis, and “David vs. Goliath” castaway Davie Rickenbacker wrote, “Drop that sneak peek JP.”

Other castaways who chimed in include Caleb Reynolds, Natalie Tenerelli, Elaine Stott, Todd Herzog, Eliza Orlins, Troyzan Robertson, and Jessica “Figgy” Figueroa, who wrote, “JEFF YOU’RE SCARING ME!!!!! (In the best way).”

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

