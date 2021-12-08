Xander Hastings Rumored to Be Dating This ‘Survivor’ Alum

“Survivor” fans think season 41 castaway Xander Hastings might be dating season 38 alum Lauren O’Connell based on their recent Instagram activity.

On December 7, 2021, a Reddit user suggested the two might be linked romantically, citing that they both posted photos near the Chicago river as evidence. The user also added, “apparently his voice was in the back of her Instagram story as well.”

Fans React to Potential New ‘Survivor’ Couple

jeff probst works hard. survivor reddit works harder. — Lauren Alexandra O’Connell (@lolly_alexandra) December 7, 2021

Fans were excited by the news of the potential new “Survivor” couple and quickly responded to the Reddit user’s post with more information. One Reddit user wrote, “There was also that one picture Abi posted with Xander, the same night she was with Lauren and Kelley.”

Another user chimed in, writing, “Idk if this is anything but I heard a rumor that they were flirting a couple weeks ago so I checked Lauren’s Instagram to see if he commented anything. He didn’t like/comment on any of her recent posts so I just dismissed it. I went back after reading this post and he has now liked all of them. Makes me sound like a stalker but I am just curious lmao, they would be cute!”

While some fans thought the recent Instagram activity was suspicious, others felt the Reddit user’s “evidence” was a stretch. One fan dismissed the claim, writing, “Chicago’s a pretty big place, LOL, with lots of people.”

Both Xander and Lauren haven’t confirmed or denied the rumors, but Lauren did address the speculation via Twitter, writing, “jeff probst works hard, survivor reddit works harder.”

We’ll have to wait and see if this “Survivor” couple is the real deal or just an internet rumor.

In a deleted scene posted to the “Survivor” YouTube channel, Xander revealed he finds castaway Liana Wallace “so attractive.”

The news came as a shock to fans due to the two’s budding rivalry on the show. Xander and Liana were both members of the Yasa tribe and didn’t waste much time targeting each other. Since the premiere episode, Liana has been trying to get Xander out of the game.

In the deleted scene, Shan Smith and Ricard Foye are advising Xander on how to fix the tension between him and Liana. Shan revealed she thinks the rivalry might be a cover-up for their true feelings in a confessional.

“Liana and Xander, like these two, everyone’s like they hate each other. I think they might be in love,” Shan said. “I honestly feel like they got the hots for one another.”

It turns out, Shan’s intuition was correct. While she was giving Xander advice, she made sure to throw her romance theory into the conversation.

“You don’t have to love each other. You don’t have to date, even though I think you guys would be really cute together, by the way,” Shan said.

Xander confirmed her theory, stating, “I’ve said multiple times that I think she’s so attractive. If she knew how I actually felt about her..it’s all the strategy that’s making her think that I like hate her,” he said.

“Survivor” fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the scene. One Twitter user wrote, “Not us manifesting Xander and Liana enemies to lovers trope??!!” Another fan tweeted, “Liana better stop being childish and go scoop up Xander lol.”

So, which “Survivor” alum do you think Xander will end up with, Lauren or Liana?

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.