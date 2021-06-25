EXCLUSIVE: Catching Up With Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster has had no shortage of career successes, and she’s not stopping anytime soon. The two-time Tony Award winner recently transitioned from filming the final season of “Younger” to rehearsing for her starring role in the London West End production of “Anything Goes.”

Foster recently caught up with Heavy about her many exciting projects going on. She is currently in London rehearsing for “Anything Goes” and told Heavy, “It’s a delightful joyous musical comedy. It’s exactly what you want to see after a pandemic and being indoors for 15 months! It’s pure champagne fizzy joy…It’s just a delight, so I’m so thrilled.”

Fans can begin to watch previews for the show on July 23, and she’ll be performing there until mid-October. Foster originally played Reno Sweeney in the musical on Broadway in 2011, where she won a Tony Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. “It’s an adventure,” she said of playing the same role ten years later.

Foster Has a New Partnership Underway

Foster is also partnering with Banana Boat sunscreen – Foster’s “go-to sunscreen” – in launching the brand’s new biking challenge, Pedal For Our Planet, in addition to the fitness and cycling tracking app Strava. The brands invite families to hop on their bikes this summer (June 24 through July 7) and give back to Mother Earth while having fun. For each challenge completed (a 10 mile bike ride) participants log in the app, Banana Boat will make a donation to the Captain Planet Foundation, which engages and empowers younger generations to be problem solvers for the planet.

“It’s really amazing,” Foster told Heavy about the campaign. “It’s like a really cool way to do something that you might normally already do with your family and then also raise money for our planet, so it just seemed like a really natural fit.” She added that she’ll be participating in the challenge in London with her four-year-old daughter Emily.

She added, “We do a lot of hiking and biking and playing in the grass, but it’s so important to me and so important for her [Foster’s daughter] to just be able to be outside and experience nature…It’s all about how can we do things with our family, do things organically while doing something fun but also adding the element of raising money for a good cause.”

Foster Gushed About Her Experience With ‘Younger’

In addition to an extremely successful musical theatre career, Foster has also starred on a number of scripted tv shows. Most recently, Foster wrapped up filming the popular TV Land series “Younger” earlier this year in February, and the series finale aired in June. The show first premiered in 2015 and lasted seven seasons.

“I feel incredibly grateful, and I feel grateful that we were able to film the final season and now that it’s all aired, it seems like a huge chapter of my life has ended,” she told Heavy. “It was an amazing time, and I just feel like it was an incredible job and an incredible cast and crew. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience and ya know I’m sad…Now everyone’s moving on, and it’s so weird.”

But not to fret “Younger” fans! Foster shared that the cast still keeps up in a text thread, and they’re hoping to have a “London reunion.”

As for the show lasting seven seasons, Foster had nothing but fabulous things to say of her experience and her fans. “We were a slow burn,” she told Heavy. “We didn’t come out of the gate as a mega-hit; we sort of grew in followers every season which was amazing, and more and more people are still even discovering it now. I think that was a blessing in disguise, because we were like awesome we get to keep doing this show and we never got bigger than the show, and we just rode the wave and it was really a remarkable thing…But I don’t think any of us anticipated it would be 7 seasons. So it kind of surprised all of us.”

About Pedal For Our Planet Challenge:

To participate, users must download the Strava app on their smartphone, set up their profile and join Banana Boat’s Pedal for Our Planet challenge via the Banana Boat cycling page.

The challenge will run for two weeks from June 24 through July 7.

For every ten miles logged (1 completed cycling challenge) via the in-app challenge, Banana Boat will donate $10 to the Captain Planet Foundation, up to $20,000.

Captain Planet Foundation’s green programs include the development of community gardens, public education about endangered species and fauna, and grass roots advocacy on environmental, social and community-impact issues.

The challenge will be available to the entire 50 states with no purchase necessary.

Everyone is encouraged to share on social using #BBPedalForOurPlanet.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shades Danielle Staub