Tandem Boogie on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurial duo Manya Clark and John Clark and their family took their product and company, Tandem Boogie, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs “boogie down into the Tank and try to bring the Sharks on board their unique take on riding the waves.”

Here’s what you should know about Tandem Boogie from ABC’s Shark Tank:

1. Tandem Boogie Sells Innovative Boogie Boards

The Tandem Boogie boogie boards are different than those of the traditional type because they’re not designed for just one person, according to the company website.

“The tandem boogie is bigger than your traditional boogie board and designed specifically for two people,” the company website reads. “Boards feature handles on the nose and rails, so both riders can easily hold on and experience the joy of riding a wave together.”

The tandem board is 51″ x 34′ x 4″ and weighs 7 pounds, and it is inflatable.

2. Tandem Boogie Sells Both Boogie Boards and Surfboards

At the time of writing, the company sells not only boogie boards but also surfboards.

The AIR Tandem Body boards and surfboards are both built with drop-stitch material and can hold two people at one time.

“Life is better enjoyed smiling with partners, friends and family,” the website reads. “TANDMSURF company is dedicated to creating quality products built for two people to enjoy at once.”

There are also Hydro blade Fins, which promote quick movement through the legs and the feet in order to “create the natural flow of a flutter kick.”

3. The Clark Family is Passionate About ‘All Things Ocean and Water’

According to the company website, the Clark family and the company are based out of the surf town of San Clemente, California and they’re passionate about “all things ocean and water.”

“With Tandem Bodyboarding they realized they could create a safe and easy way for ANYONE to enjoy the surf,” the website reads. “From this came the design and development of the Tandem Boogie as seen on Shark Tank, the perfect product to get people of all skills into waves and enjoying a fun and safe experience.”

The website says that John Clark believes the company’s goal has always been making “riding waves accessible to everyone.”

4. The Founders Ran a Shelving Company Together

According to the OC Register, the Clarks ran a shelving company called Modern Shelving together prior to starting their boogie board company. They came up with the idea for Tandem Boogie Boards after renting a huge bodyboard and sharing the space with the whole family.

“The concept of sharing waves on the same board clicked that day,” Clark told the outlet. “Just that thrill when you get picked up and ride the wave together with someone close to you. That became the tradition for us.”

Their boogie boards can fit two people. The one in the front steers while the person in the back kicks. Or, the surfers can ride side-by-side.

5. The Boogie Boards Are Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the boogie board and the surfboards are available to purchase online. The two-person Boogie Board can be purchased in pink/teal and orange/blue, and it is currently on sale for the price for $399.00. The product is usually sold for $459.

The surfboard is more expensive and is only available for preorder at the time of writing. They are available in the orange and blue colorway for the price of $595.00 on sale but $695 regularly. The surfboard is aimed at people wanting to learn to surf safely.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the family gets a deal from one of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: Simply Good Jars on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know