Taylor Swift Posts Viral TikTok Showing Her Parents ‘Clubbing’ With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has posted a viral TikTok video that shows her parents “clubbing” with her and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift posted the video on February 12 after Kelce’s big Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The video promptly racked up 19 million views.

According to People Magazine, Swift’s parents are mom Andrea and father Scott Swift. The video was taken at a Las Vegas nightclub, EOnline reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Swift Captioned the Video, ‘Accidentally Going Clubbing With Your Parents’

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Swift captioned the video, “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

The video then shows Kelce in the nightclub environment. “It’s a friends and family party they said,” the caption reads.

The camera then pans over to Swift’s parents. Her dad takes a sip of a drink in the TikTok. “Bring your parents, they said,” the post reads. It then pans to Swift looking mock embarrassed.

Fans were thrilled by the video, including the fact that Kelce had made Swift’s TikTok page. “A casual TikTok from Taylor in 2024. This is crazy,” wrote one. “This feels like a personal video. I can’t believe I get to see it,” wrote another.

Scott Swift, Taylor Swift’s Dad, Says She Was ‘Always Singing Music’ & Her Writing Gifts Were Clear in Elementary School

Over the years, Swift’s parents have opened up about their famous daughter.

Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, spoke to a publication for his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

“She was always singing music when she was 3, 5, 6, 7 years old,” he told the university. “It’s Taylor doing what she likes to do.”

The article says that Swift’s parents realized she had a gift for writing when she handed in a “two-page composition” for an elementary school assignment that required only two sentences.

“We had a kid that was really passionate about it, and when she was 13 she got a development deal at RCA,” he said to the publication. “That was the confirmation that maybe she wasn’t crazy, because her writing is why she got it.”

Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, has also spoken out about her daughter’s soaring career. Back in 2008, she told Entertainment Weekly, “She can’t go now to a store without having people come up to her—which she loves. It makes her day when she’s gone somewhere and people have come up to her and said, ‘I love your music—can I take a picture?'”

Andrea Swift added to EW: “She’s always grabbing the camera and going, ‘Come here’ and getting the MySpace shot, holding the camera and posing together. She likes that attention. I think where she differs from some people who get to that spot and realize that they don’t really like their privacy sort of being restricted—well, for her that’s not an issue.”

“But she never in her life ever said, ‘I want to be famous’ or ‘I want to be rich’ or ‘I want to be a star.’ Those words absolutely never came out of her mouth,” Andrea Swift told EW.

“If they had, I would have said, ‘Honey, maybe you’re doing it kind of for the wrong reasons.’ For her, the happiest I ever see her is just after she’s written a killer song. As a parent, I felt really good about that. If that’s where she draws happiness from, she’ll have that the rest of her life. She’s not always gonna have the awards, or the attention, or the celebrity, but she will always have the ability to write a song.”

