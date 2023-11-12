Viral Video Shows Taylor Swift Running Into Travis Kelce’s Arms for Kiss

Pop icon Taylor Swift ran into her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s arms for a kiss after her concert in Argentina, and the moment was captured on viral video.

Swift also changed her lyrics to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” and Kelce’s reaction was caught on camera. The lyric usually reads, “Karma is the guy on the screen.” Other viral videos, which you can watch later in this article, show Kelce snacking on chips and singing along to the music.

According to People Magazine, the moment came on Saturday, November 11, 2023, after “a show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina.” Previously, of course, fans had enjoyed images of Swift watching Kelce perform on the football field.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Swift Ran Into Travis Kelce’s Arms Before They Kissed, Video Shows

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

The video shows Swift running into Kelce’s arms and the pair kissing.

According to People Magazine, the couple were spotted having dinner in Argentina the night before. That video also went viral; it showed them holding hands at the restaurant.

A source told People that the pair “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and that “they also left holding hands.” The source added to People that “Travis was beaming.”

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift, and her father, in Buenos Aires for the start of the international leg of her tour. Here, diners cheer as they enter a restaurant for dinner. pic.twitter.com/xhCHgC8plU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 11, 2023

Fans erupted over the kissing video. “I AM OFFICIALLY DEAD HER RUNNING AND KISSING HIM?!” wrote one fan on X, who shared the video.

Other videos also emerged of Kelce at the game. In one, he appeared to be eating a snack while dancing to the music.

Travis Kelce is dancing while having snacks! ☺️😘#BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/omRGfcjdDo — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) November 12, 2023

In another clip, Kelce sang along to the music.

Travis Kelce Enjoyed the Game in a Box With Taylor Swift’s Dad, Scott Swift

Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift changing here lyrics to ‘karma is the guy on the Chiefs’ This is everything! You can mock the relationship and say it’s dumb but you can’t lie…. Travis is maybe happier than ever. pic.twitter.com/p3XuPVbEDk — Jace Andrews (@JaceAndrews_) November 12, 2023

When he heard the lyric change, Swift’s father patted Kelce on the arm and Kelce then put his hands to his face before smiling broadly, the viral video shows. According to Page Six, the other people in the VIP box with Scott Swift and Kelce were “tour opener Sabrina Carpenter and TikTok star Chris Olsen.”

According to Fox News, Swift’s dad is named Scott Swift.

Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, have always been supportive of her singing career, People Magazine reported.

“She was always singing music when she was 3, 5, 6, 7 years old. It’s Taylor doing what she likes to do,” Scott Swift told a University of Delaware publication. That’s where he went to college.

Scott Swift also told the publication of his daughter, “We had a kid that was really passionate about it, and when she was 13 she got a development deal at RCA,” he said. “That was the confirmation that maybe she wasn’t crazy, because her writing is why she got it.” The family moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee, to help her pursue her music career, according to the University of Delaware article.

The article notes that Swift has also sang positive lyrics about her dad, including, “I have an excellent father; his strength is making me stronger.” Scott Swift owns a business called The Swift Group.



According to Fox News, the concert was originally supposed to be held on Friday but Swift postponed it because of bad weather. Kelce was able to attend because his football team had a bye week, according to Fox.

