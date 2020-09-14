Teen Mom Shades Jenelle & David with New Goat Video

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska doesn’t normally get involved in drama with current or past co-stars, but the pregnant mother-of-three shaded Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, after the North Carolina native killed and ate their pet goat, Elvis.

On September 14, Houska shared a video on her Instagram story of her own goats and sheep who freely roamed without any fences in sight and played “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong in the background. As another possible diss, Houska pets one of the sheep, who accepts her affection. In the video Evans posted the same day, she tries to get her goat Joseph to pet her, but the animal doesn’t want to go near the former Teen Mom 2 star.

Houska didn’t elaborate any further. In her most recent post, the pregnant star was looking forward to new things and encouraged her followers to share what they were grateful for. “Super excited for the week ahead!! So many great things coming,” she wrote. “Would love to hear some things you are happy about/grateful for or looking forward to!!”

Eason Said The Goat Was Farm-Raised

After being shamed by some outraged netizens, Eason defended killing and eating the goat, saying he raised it for a year to kill it for its meat.

“At about one-year-old, the males are big enough to eat and have really good meat. The females are really only good for milk but they have very rich milk,” Eason wrote. “Americans are pansies when it comes to food.”

The day before, Eason took to Instagram to talk about how much he was enjoying the meal and then showed an image of the dead goat’s head. “If y’all ever wondered what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you it tastes like chicken, taste just like beef or pork but it’s real good,” he said. “People should eat more goat. It’s yum.”

Just in case people thought he might have bought the goat from the store, Eason confirmed the goat’s name was Elvis. “It’s Elvis… the little baby we had last year. Sorry I’m talking with my mouth full but that’s what this video’s all about,” he said. “It’s f***ing delicious.”

Houska Made Her Birth Announcement In August

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced they were expanding their family in August by writing the names of their family members on a pole and then adding, “Baby,” as the sixth person. She followed up the post two days later by announcing they were expecting a girl.

“I’m so excited to share this whole process with you and I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early but I guess when it’s your fourth baby it just be poppin’ right away,” she gushed on her Instagram Stories, as noted by Life & Style. “But anyways [sic], I just want to thank you guys it seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family so thank you thank you.”

