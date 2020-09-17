Are Jenelle Evans & David Eason Still Together in 2020?

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans broke her silence regarding David Eason breakup rumors. The couple famously tied the knot on “The Land” in 2017.

The rumors that the couple had split swirled after Evans posted a cryptic message of her husband’s public Facebook page .“So what are you doing with the cat?” she wrote to him, as noted by The Sun. “Well, your things are ready to go [and] will be here when you get back.”

When The Sun reached out the Evans for comment to see if the stars had split on September 16, she said “nope.”

Heavy has repeatedly reached out to Evans for comment but has not heard back.

Evans & Eason Might Have Fought Over Him Killing & Eating Their Pet Goat

If the couple was having problems, they might have been fighting about the criticism Eason received for killing and eating their pet goat, Elvis. The Sun cited a Reddit user who surmised the former Teen Mom 2 star was not happy about her husband going on social media and posting videos of himself eating the goat–and gloating about it in multiple Instagram videos on September 13.

“If y’all ever wondered what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you it tastes like chicken, taste just like beef or pork but it’s real good. This is a ham,” Eason told his followers with a mouth full of meat. “People should eat more goat. It’s yum.”

For anyone who might not have believed that Eason had slaughtered his own pet, the former reality TV star identified the goat by name. “It’s Elvis, too–the little baby we had last year,” he said. “Sorry I’m talking with my mouth full but that’s what this video’s all about. It’s f***ing delicious.”

Evans Briefly Left Eason in October 2019

Evans left Eason in October 2019, following a disturbing 911 call–why played on MTV–where she accused her husband of physically assaulting her. She fled their home in North Carolina with 6-year-old son Kaiser and 3-year-old Ensley and moved to Nashville.

“With time away from Teen Mom 2, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote at the time, as noted by Us Weekly.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The split didn’t last, and by March 2020 she confirmed they had reconnected.

“A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out,” she said during a YouTube Q&A, according to E! Online. “I wanna’ tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he has never abused me.”

