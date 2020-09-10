Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Slams Teen Mom For ‘Insinuating’ Relationship

They are never, ever, ever getting back together. Dominique Potter was not pleased when people suspected she and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry might be getting back together after the mother-of-four played a joke on her friends for a TikTok video. Lowry texted her friends that she was getting back with an ex, but crossed out the name.

While some fans suspected the person she named was Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest sons Lux and Creed, others assumed Lowry was talking about Potter, who she briefly dated in 2017. Lowry’s son Lux was two months old when she and Potter got together, according to Cafe Mom.

She posted screenshots of Lowry’s TikTok and her responses to fans who assumed she was talking about Potter. “Stop insinuating this s*** has anything to do with me when you know I’ve moved on and asked you multiple times to stop bringing me up,” Potter wrote to Lowry on her Instagram Story on September 9. “I’ve ignored every time my name has been brought up but it’s actually at the point where it’s unfair. Let me live my life.”

Heavy reached out to Potter for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Lowry Previously Said She Regretted The Way She Treated Potter

Potter thought they were in a serious relationship, but Lowry was more flippant about the way she saw things. Lowry later told Us Weekly in a June 2018 interview that she had regrets about how she handled things with her ex-girlfriend.

“There are so many things that I regret–little decisions really–I feel like I let myself down, my kids down, and I just want to refocus on myself and my family,” she said.

Lowry added in a tweet, “Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly.”

Lowry Was Accused of Cheating on Potter With Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

While they were together Potter and Lowry were private after their relationship, but after things fizzled Potter accused Lowry of cheating on her with Javi Marroquin. Lowry and her ex-husband share a son together, Lincoln.

In a video interview with Radar Online, Potter said Lowry’s oldest kids–Lincoln and Isaac–used to call her “Daddy Dom.”

“I felt like I had that same responsibility to take care of them. We all got along so well. With the baby, I was in her house for weeks at a time since he was two months old,” Potter said, according to Cafe Mom. “I feel like I’m so connected with him. I helped her take care of him. That’s a strong connection I’ll definitely miss. She would make comments, ‘My kid doesn’t have a dad.’ I was putting the baby to sleep one day and she said, ‘Oh look he has a dad, Daddy Dom.'”

